Former Leeds United manager shares boardroom theory after Jesse Marsch loses Elland Road job
Ex-Leeds head coach Simon Grayson has been discussing news that Jesse Marsch is no longer in his position at Elland Road
Grayson managed the Whites between 2008 and 2012, leading the club back to English football’s second tier as League One runners-up in 2010. The current Bengaluru FC boss discussed Marsch’s exit in the immediate aftermath of the American’s sacking on national radio station talkSPORT.
"In the transfer window, he was backed with players that he knew, that had worked with him before,” the 53-year-old began. “But I thought the result at the weekend against Forest was obviously a real difficult one for the supporters to take. And we've got some massive games coming up. So is it the right decision? I'm not quite sure, but ultimately, the results dictate what's happened.
"I think it was always going to be very difficult whoever took over from Marcelo Bielsa because he's held in such high regard and he was loved by every supporter. There was the mixed bag of opinion that he should never have left in the first place. So it was going to be very difficult for who came in to be on a level par with him, but anywhere close to him would have been sort of a success. Obviously [Marsch] did the job last year and kept them up, which was one of the biggest things that the board had concerns about, but again, they spent quite a lot of money and it's just not worked out they're very much in a relegation scrap again.
"I think every manager now the time span is getting shorter and shorter all the time,” Grayson added. “And obviously there's a huge amount of money at stake in the Premier League, I think with Leeds as well there's been talk of San Francisco 49ers owners going to have full control if the club stay in the division next year as well. I think that might have played a part as well. So there's many, many factors and Leeds have got a massive for games coming up now. twice against Manchester United. The rivalry, everybody knows about and then I think it's Everton and Southampton as well which are huge games,” the former Elland Road boss said.