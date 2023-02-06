Grayson managed the Whites between 2008 and 2012, leading the club back to English football’s second tier as League One runners-up in 2010. The current Bengaluru FC boss discussed Marsch’s exit in the immediate aftermath of the American’s sacking on national radio station talkSPORT.

"In the transfer window, he was backed with players that he knew, that had worked with him before,” the 53-year-old began. “But I thought the result at the weekend against Forest was obviously a real difficult one for the supporters to take. And we've got some massive games coming up. So is it the right decision? I'm not quite sure, but ultimately, the results dictate what's happened.

"I think it was always going to be very difficult whoever took over from Marcelo Bielsa because he's held in such high regard and he was loved by every supporter. There was the mixed bag of opinion that he should never have left in the first place. So it was going to be very difficult for who came in to be on a level par with him, but anywhere close to him would have been sort of a success. Obviously [Marsch] did the job last year and kept them up, which was one of the biggest things that the board had concerns about, but again, they spent quite a lot of money and it's just not worked out they're very much in a relegation scrap again.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United reacts during the Premier League match between Leeds United and West Ham United at Elland Road on January 04, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)