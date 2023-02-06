The American’s exit was confirmed by the club just before 3pm, following a result, performance and fan reaction at the City Ground that left the board deeply concerned. The manner of the 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest and the anger directed at Marsch from the away end at full-time brought matters in the boardroom to a head. Fans have twice previously called for his removal this season and the board stuck by him, backing him with a further £70m of January spending to add to the £90m that was invested in the squad during the summer. The third time supporter dissent raised its head, with the club sitting above the drop zone only on the merit of goal difference, the ownership decided it was time to act.

Marsch has been followed out the door at Elland Road by assistants Cameron Toshack and Rene Maric, along with fitness coach Pierre Barrieu, but the club is awaiting the decisions of the recently-appointed Chris Armas and Ewan Sharp. The pair have been given the choice to decide whether or not they wish to remain as part of a new set-up. Armas, a former team-mate and assistant to Marsch, only joined the club on January 25.

Leeds have a plan in place for Wednesday night’s game against Old Trafford and will soon be in a position to confirm who will be on the touchline. That person will take tomorrow’s press conference to preview the clash with Manchester United.

REPLACEMENT PLAN - Leeds United are hopeful of a swift appointment after sacking Jesse Marsch as head coach. Pic: Getty

And the club say they are already well on with a replacement and hopeful of a swift appointment. Club sources say the board are aligned on the direction they wish to take next and fans can expect to hear from Elland Road decision makers this week as they map out the immediate post-Marsch future. One name that can almost certainly be ruled out is that of Marsch’s predecessor Marcelo Bielsa. The Argentine was sacked in February of last year and in a telling tweet sent over the weekend, majority owner Andrea Radrizzani confirmed that his efforts to make contact with Bielsa over a proposed training ground renaming in his honour had been fruitless.

One man who could find himself in the frame, however, is Carlos Corberan. Formerly Under 23s coach at Thorp Arch, he worked under Bielsa before departing to make his way as a senior boss at Huddersfield Town, who he led to the Championship play-off semi-finals. A spell with Olympiacos was followed by his appointment at West Brom in October. To date he has won 11 of his 16 games in charge and the Baggies sit sixth in the division, having sat in the relegation places prior to his arrival. The YEP understands the Spaniard is not currently the frontrunner for the vacancy, with the board aiming to bring in experience, but he remains highly thought of at Elland Road and a viable option.