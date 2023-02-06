Leeds United have decided to part company with Jesse Marsch following their 1-0 loss away at Nottingham Forest over the weekend. The Whites have also cut ties with Cameron Toshack, Rene Maric and Pierre Barrieu on the coaching team.

They sit 17th in the Premier League table and have won just four out of their 20 games this season. The club are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference and need to pick a new manager now.

Marsch, who has previously been at both Red Bull New York, Salzburg and Leipzig, took over at Elland Road in February last year and has lasted just under 12 months in charge. He kept Leeds up in the last campaign on the final day after they won at Brentford but his side have struggled this term.

Here is a look at how supporters have reacted to the news of his dismissal...

@Stannie655 - “Ange Postecoglu or Poch, for me”

@samhallllll - “Why bother giving Marsch the World Cup break and transfer window only to sack him a week later. Should have been gone in November but 2 lucky results saved his job. What a waste of time now we’re scraping around for a new manager”

@jonnypcraft - “If Everton can get Benitez and Ancelotti then we can get poch”

@davehall0801 - “The decision on the next manager for #lufc is beyond massive, it simply has to work”

@superlufc1919 - “Wasn’t expecting it but Marsch gone is the right call”

@CallanLUFC - “I’d take Corberan now 100%. Think he’s the best realistic option available”

@Iufcjacob - “Please leeds get an experienced manager cannot take any risks”

@Covwhite - “Bring back Marcelo Bielsa. With the squad we have we’ll climb up the league with him in charge. MOT”

@lexuslufc - “Carlos is a bit of a risk now for us given our position but we all knew he was the successor to Bielsa. Bring him back home”

@JoeTurnbull_16 - “Jesse Marsch kept us up last season, if we had kept Bielsa I think we would’ve gone down. However, I think the new manager bounce was a larger reason for us staying up compared to his actual coaching abilities. Still wish him the best though”