The Leeds United academy graduate will be back at his old stomping ground with play-off hopefuls West Brom this weekend.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Mowatt has suggested his West Brom side will come to play at Elland Road this weekend as he looks forward to playing former club Leeds United.

Few will be hoping for a repeat of the return fixture back in August, a turgid 0-0 draw at the Hawthorns in which each side recorded just one shot on target. Daniel Farke’s men went into that trip having conceded six goals in their first two games across league and cup, with a very clear remit from the German to keep it tight - something opposite number at the time Carlos Corberan was more than happy to accept.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things are a little different this time round though, with Leeds top of the Championship, unbeaten in 16 league games and absolutely flying after late comeback wins over Sunderland and Sheffield United. West Brom have also moved on from Corberan, who joined Valencia in December, appointing experienced manager Tony Mowbray earlier this year.

The Baggies have kept themselves right in the mix for play-off football despite losing the highly-regarded Corberan, and Mowbray’s arrival has even liberated a side with a defensive reputation. Both teams have scored in nine of their last 11 league games and Mowatt has put that down to a more aggressive approach that should be on show again this weekend.

"It is the first time that I will play there with fans,” Mowatt told the Express & Star of his Elland Road return. "It is going to be a tough game, a difficult one. We will play our style and we wanted to go there and win the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The levels have improved, there is a lot of competition. The gaffer is going to make bold statements, he will see certain players for certain games and make changes that suit the game. We have just got to train as we can and if we get the chance play as we can. We've definitely got the freedom to go and play.

“He says, ‘I'm not going to tell you how to pass, you are professional footballers’. He wants us to play forward, get shots off, and if we lose it then chase after the ball and counter attack, pin teams in. At the start of the season we didn't do that, we sprinted back to get into shape. So it is a little bit different, we are adapting and we will get better and better each week."

Leeds will hope West Brom’s willingness to play can benefit them, with more expansive teams usually punished by the pace Farke has in attack. Historically, low-block defences like Corberan’s Baggies cause more serious issues, particularly at a time of the season when so much is on the line.

Unlike this time a year ago, however, Leeds have put themselves in an incredible position, with a cushion in place for the possibility of below-par performances. Back-to-back comeback wins over Sheffield United and Sunderland put the Whites onto five straight league victories through February, opening up the gap on their rivals when many expected it to close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will hope for a similar return through March and with five fixtures on the horizon, anything close to a perfect month would put them within touching distance of the Championship title. Following Saturday’s visit of West Brom to Elland Road, they face Portsmouth, Millwall, QPR and Swansea City before the month is out.