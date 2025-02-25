Leeds United took a huge step towards Championship promotion after beating rivals Sheffield United 3-1 on Monday night. Daniel Farke’s side came from behind for the second time in eight days as goals from Junior Firpo, Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe sent the Bramall Lane away end into rapture.
Victory opened up a five-point gap on second-placed Sheffield United but more importantly, the cushion down to Burnley in third is now seven points, a margin that has guaranteed promotion in previous years at this point of the season. Neither Farke nor his players will risk looking too far ahead but things appear promising.
Subscribe to Inside Elland Road, with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews
With two games boxed off against each of Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland, there is a feeling Leeds’ fixture list eases up going into the final dozen games - but is that actually true? Well, the YEP has assessed the final 12-game run-in for all of the Championship’s top 10, working out the average position of each team’s opposition to determine who really has the best run-in - take a look below to see how it looks...