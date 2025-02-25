Leeds United took a huge step towards Championship promotion after beating rivals Sheffield United 3-1 on Monday night. Daniel Farke’s side came from behind for the second time in eight days as goals from Junior Firpo, Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe sent the Bramall Lane away end into rapture.

Victory opened up a five-point gap on second-placed Sheffield United but more importantly, the cushion down to Burnley in third is now seven points, a margin that has guaranteed promotion in previous years at this point of the season. Neither Farke nor his players will risk looking too far ahead but things appear promising.

With two games boxed off against each of Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland, there is a feeling Leeds’ fixture list eases up going into the final dozen games - but is that actually true? Well, the YEP has assessed the final 12-game run-in for all of the Championship’s top 10, working out the average position of each team’s opposition to determine who really has the best run-in - take a look below to see how it looks...

1 . 12th. Blackburn Rovers (53 points) Remaining fixtures: Luton (A), Millwall (H), Sunderland (A), Watford (H), Sheffield United (A) | Average position of opposition: 9.8 Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales

2 . 11th. Norwich City (53 points) Remaining fixtures: Burnley (A), Portsmouth (H), Millwall (A), Middlesbrough (A), Cardiff (H) | Average position of opposition: 11.4 Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

3 . 10th. Watford (56 points) Remaining fixtures: West Brom (A), Burnley (H), Portsmouth (A), Blackburn (A), Sheffield Wednesday (H) | Average position of opposition: 10.4 Photo: Cameron Howard/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . 9th. Millwall (57 points) Remaining fixtures: Middlesbrough (H), Blackburn (A), Norwich City (H), Swansea City (H), Burnley (A) | Average position of opposition: 9.2 Photo: Richard Pelham/Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . 8th. West Brom (57 points) Remaining fixtures: Watford (H), Coventry (A), Derby (H), Cardiff (A), Luton (H) | Average position of opposition: 16.4 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales