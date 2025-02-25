Championship run-in assessed: Big Leeds United promotion boost with Sheffield United challenge & Burnley twist

Leeds United have a dozen games to try and book a spot in next season’s Premier League.

Leeds United took a huge step towards Championship promotion after beating rivals Sheffield United 3-1 on Monday night. Daniel Farke’s side came from behind for the second time in eight days as goals from Junior Firpo, Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe sent the Bramall Lane away end into rapture.

Victory opened up a five-point gap on second-placed Sheffield United but more importantly, the cushion down to Burnley in third is now seven points, a margin that has guaranteed promotion in previous years at this point of the season. Neither Farke nor his players will risk looking too far ahead but things appear promising.

With two games boxed off against each of Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland, there is a feeling Leeds’ fixture list eases up going into the final dozen games - but is that actually true? Well, the YEP has assessed the final 12-game run-in for all of the Championship’s top 10, working out the average position of each team’s opposition to determine who really has the best run-in - take a look below to see how it looks...

Remaining fixtures: Luton (A), Millwall (H), Sunderland (A), Watford (H), Sheffield United (A) | Average position of opposition: 9.8

1. 12th. Blackburn Rovers (53 points)

Remaining fixtures: Luton (A), Millwall (H), Sunderland (A), Watford (H), Sheffield United (A) | Average position of opposition: 9.8 Photo: Matt McNulty

Remaining fixtures: Burnley (A), Portsmouth (H), Millwall (A), Middlesbrough (A), Cardiff (H) | Average position of opposition: 11.4

2. 11th. Norwich City (53 points)

Remaining fixtures: Burnley (A), Portsmouth (H), Millwall (A), Middlesbrough (A), Cardiff (H) | Average position of opposition: 11.4 Photo: Stephen Pond

Remaining fixtures: West Brom (A), Burnley (H), Portsmouth (A), Blackburn (A), Sheffield Wednesday (H) | Average position of opposition: 10.4

3. 10th. Watford (56 points)

Remaining fixtures: West Brom (A), Burnley (H), Portsmouth (A), Blackburn (A), Sheffield Wednesday (H) | Average position of opposition: 10.4 Photo: Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Remaining fixtures: Middlesbrough (H), Blackburn (A), Norwich City (H), Swansea City (H), Burnley (A) | Average position of opposition: 9.2

4. 9th. Millwall (57 points)

Remaining fixtures: Middlesbrough (H), Blackburn (A), Norwich City (H), Swansea City (H), Burnley (A) | Average position of opposition: 9.2 Photo: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Remaining fixtures: Watford (H), Coventry (A), Derby (H), Cardiff (A), Luton (H) | Average position of opposition: 16.4

5. 8th. West Brom (57 points)

Remaining fixtures: Watford (H), Coventry (A), Derby (H), Cardiff (A), Luton (H) | Average position of opposition: 16.4 Photo: Getty Images

Remaining fixtures: Millwall (A), Plymouth (H), Sheffield Wednesday (A), Norwich (H), Coventry (A) | Average position of opposition: 12.6

6. 7th. Middlesbrough (60 points)

Remaining fixtures: Millwall (A), Plymouth (H), Sheffield Wednesday (A), Norwich (H), Coventry (A) | Average position of opposition: 12.6 Photo: Owen Humphreys

