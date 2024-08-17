Lee Sobot's Leeds United player ratings v West Brom as trio score 7/10 but one 4 and two 5s

Daniel Farke’s Whites were seeking a first win of the new campaign following last weekend’s 3-3 draw at home to divisional newcomers Portsmouth and Wednesday night’s 3-0 defeat at home to Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup first round.
A very poor first-half passed without a shot on target from either side but the action improved after the break as both the Whites and Baggies squandered chances to take all three points, albeit not exactly a feast of attacking football.
The contest, though, ultimately ended in a goalless draw, leaving Leeds on two points out of a possible six from the start of the new 2024-25 Championship campaign.
Leeds United writer Lee Sobot hands out the scores from The Hawthorns.
1. Illan Meslier
7 - A first clan sheet of the new season and can't grumble with that. Not severely tested by West Brom shots but did what was required when it came to clearing long throws and corners. Kicking not amazing but job done for him on the day. Photo: Nigel French
2. Jayden Bogle
6 - Started well but then put his centre-backs in trouble with a loose pass and was then booked for a foul on the edge of the box. But thereafter the summer signing recovered and the right back led the quick break from which Piroe could only fire wide from Joseph's cross. A mixed display but a battling one. Photo: Gary Oakley
3. Joe Rodon
7 - Not foot perfect and still a few loose passes but much more like it, rock solid at the back and akin to many of last season's displays. Pushing for an 8/10 like his mate next to him. Photo: Nigel French
4. Pascal Struijk
7 - Impressive, cool, calm, commanding and just key to providing a solid base at the back. Could have capped a fine display with a goal but sent two headers wide from corners. Photo: Nigel French
5. Junior Firpo
6 - A hard afternoon as West Brom often doubled up down his flank and got himself booked but stuck to the task well and again offered an outlet going forward. Photo: Nigel French
6. Ethan Ampadu
6 - A frustrating afternoon with several niggle little fouls given against him but kept battling and soldiered on after getting a right whack from Bartley. A captain's performance. Photo: Nigel French
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.