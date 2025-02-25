Leeds United v West Brom early injury news as fresh blows leave 4 out and 2 doubts but pair now back

3 . Ethan Ampadu (out)

Clearly a big blow for Leeds and it remains to be seen how long the captain is out for. Ampadu suffered a knee injury in training this week and Whites boss Daniel Farke revealed after Monday night's win at Sheffield United that it looked like a cartilage injury which would likely need surgery. Farke said: "It's too soon to give a timeframe, it depends on how it works. He will definitely not be available for the upcoming weeks. It's a big blow for us." Photo: Michael Regan