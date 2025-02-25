Leeds United v West Brom early injury news as fresh blows leave 4 out and 2 doubts but pair now back

Daniel Farke’s Whites moved five points clear at the top of the Championship with Monday night’s impressive comeback 3-1 victory at Sheffield United which was achieved in the face of a big new injury blow. Leeds will now return to action with the Saturday lunchtime visit of fifth-placed West Brom who are one of just two remaining opponents for Leeds currently sat in the top half – the other being Bristol City.
Under boss Tony Mowbray, the Baggies gave a further boost to their promotion hopes with last weekend’s 2-0 success at home to Oxford United. The victory was also achieved with key men missing. Saturday’s contest at Elland Road will now come too soon for four players who are definitely out whilst two more are doubts although another pair are back. Here, we run through the injury news from both sides.
1. Josh Maja (out)
A major absentee for the Baggies, top scorer Maja out having suffered a lower leg injury in January which required surgery. Albion said at the time that they hoped to have the 26-year-old striker back in the spring. Photo: Nigel French
2. Jed Wallace (out)
Another big one, Baggies captain Wallace also out having suffered a calf strain in this month's 1-1 draw at Millwall. The 30-year-old winger is facing several weeks out and the club hope he will be back for the run-in. Photo: David Davies
3. Ethan Ampadu (out)
Clearly a big blow for Leeds and it remains to be seen how long the captain is out for. Ampadu suffered a knee injury in training this week and Whites boss Daniel Farke revealed after Monday night's win at Sheffield United that it looked like a cartilage injury which would likely need surgery. Farke said: "It's too soon to give a timeframe, it depends on how it works. He will definitely not be available for the upcoming weeks. It's a big blow for us." Photo: Michael Regan
4. Max Wober (out)
United's Austrian international defender Wober is recovering from successful knee surgery and expected back just after the March international break. Photo: George Wood
5. Kyle Bartley (back)
West Brom's former Whites loanee centre-back Bartley is now back available having served a three-match ban for his straight red card in the closing stages of the 2-1 victory at home to Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month. A big boost for the Baggies. Photo: Jessica Hornby
6. Daryl Dike (back)
Another one back for the Baggies though with with plenty of caution after Dike's year out following an Achilles tear suffered in February of last year. The 24-year-old USA international striker returned as a late substitute in the previous weekend's 1-1 draw at Millwall and then stayed on the bench for Saturday's 2-0 win at home to Oxford United. Photo: James Fearn
