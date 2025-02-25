Leeds United v West Brom early injury news as fresh blows leave 4 out and 2 doubts but pair now back

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 25th Feb 2025, 15:32 BST
Leeds United will resume their relentless quest for promotion with Saturday’s visit of West Brom – but four men are now out of the contest for which another two are doubts.

Daniel Farke’s Whites moved five points clear at the top of the Championship with Monday night’s impressive comeback 3-1 victory at Sheffield United which was achieved in the face of a big new injury blow. Leeds will now return to action with the Saturday lunchtime visit of fifth-placed West Brom who are one of just two remaining opponents for Leeds currently sat in the top half – the other being Bristol City.

Under boss Tony Mowbray, the Baggies gave a further boost to their promotion hopes with last weekend’s 2-0 success at home to Oxford United. The victory was also achieved with key men missing. Saturday’s contest at Elland Road will now come too soon for four players who are definitely out whilst two more are doubts although another pair are back. Here, we run through the injury news from both sides.

A major absentee for the Baggies, top scorer Maja out having suffered a lower leg injury in January which required surgery. Albion said at the time that they hoped to have the 26-year-old striker back in the spring.

1. Josh Maja (out)

A major absentee for the Baggies, top scorer Maja out having suffered a lower leg injury in January which required surgery. Albion said at the time that they hoped to have the 26-year-old striker back in the spring. Photo: Nigel French

Photo Sales
Another big one, Baggies captain Wallace also out having suffered a calf strain in this month's 1-1 draw at Millwall. The 30-year-old winger is facing several weeks out and the club hope he will be back for the run-in.

2. Jed Wallace (out)

Another big one, Baggies captain Wallace also out having suffered a calf strain in this month's 1-1 draw at Millwall. The 30-year-old winger is facing several weeks out and the club hope he will be back for the run-in. Photo: David Davies

Photo Sales
Clearly a big blow for Leeds and it remains to be seen how long the captain is out for. Ampadu suffered a knee injury in training this week and Whites boss Daniel Farke revealed after Monday night's win at Sheffield United that it looked like a cartilage injury which would likely need surgery. Farke said: "It's too soon to give a timeframe, it depends on how it works. He will definitely not be available for the upcoming weeks. It's a big blow for us."

3. Ethan Ampadu (out)

Clearly a big blow for Leeds and it remains to be seen how long the captain is out for. Ampadu suffered a knee injury in training this week and Whites boss Daniel Farke revealed after Monday night's win at Sheffield United that it looked like a cartilage injury which would likely need surgery. Farke said: "It's too soon to give a timeframe, it depends on how it works. He will definitely not be available for the upcoming weeks. It's a big blow for us." Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
United's Austrian international defender Wober is recovering from successful knee surgery and expected back just after the March international break.

4. Max Wober (out)

United's Austrian international defender Wober is recovering from successful knee surgery and expected back just after the March international break. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
West Brom's former Whites loanee centre-back Bartley is now back available having served a three-match ban for his straight red card in the closing stages of the 2-1 victory at home to Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month. A big boost for the Baggies.

5. Kyle Bartley (back)

West Brom's former Whites loanee centre-back Bartley is now back available having served a three-match ban for his straight red card in the closing stages of the 2-1 victory at home to Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month. A big boost for the Baggies. Photo: Jessica Hornby

Photo Sales
Another one back for the Baggies though with with plenty of caution after Dike's year out following an Achilles tear suffered in February of last year. The 24-year-old USA international striker returned as a late substitute in the previous weekend's 1-1 draw at Millwall and then stayed on the bench for Saturday's 2-0 win at home to Oxford United.

6. Daryl Dike (back)

Another one back for the Baggies though with with plenty of caution after Dike's year out following an Achilles tear suffered in February of last year. The 24-year-old USA international striker returned as a late substitute in the previous weekend's 1-1 draw at Millwall and then stayed on the bench for Saturday's 2-0 win at home to Oxford United. Photo: James Fearn

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:West BromLeedsSheffield UnitedTony MowbrayDaniel FarkeOxford UnitedBristol CityElland Road
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice