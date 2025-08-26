Fabrizio Romano gives Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd transfer update amid Leeds United link

Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Kobbie Mainoo’s Manchester United future amid links with Leeds United

Transfer silly season has perhaps arrived with the Kobbie Mainoo to Leeds United link which caught our attention last night. It was detailed that Leeds are reportedly considering a move for the Manchester United player, who is said to be mulling over his future after falling out of favour.

Ten players have been added to the Leeds United squad during the summer transfer window so far and an ‘ambitious’ loan for Mainoo is the latest rumour to drop. Mainoo has not featured this season for the Red Devils and manager Ruben Amorim has attempted to clarify the 20-year-old's future.

Amorim said: "He’s fighting for the position now with Bruno and I change two midfielders. I let Mason Mount [play] there because we want to score a goal and when I changed I felt the team need to return to one holding midfielder near Bruno. So he (Mainoo) just needs to fight for the position with Bruno, as [it] should be at Manchester United. [Sometimes] he’s going to play with Bruno, but at the moment he’s fighting in training with Bruno for the position."

Fabrizio Romano gives Kobbie Mainoo transfer update

Transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano has dipped into the mix regarding the Mainoo talk and has provided his update on the matter amid the link with Leeds.

"Obviously Kobbie Mainoo is not happy to stay on the bench and play zero minutes," Romano explained. "After the game you see that Ruben Amorim said that he has to compete with Bruno Fernandes who is a really important player in the squad and obviously a guaranteed starter.

"Obviously what happened on the weekend was not good news for Kobbie Mainoo. But I can guarantee on this Tuesday that there are no negotiations, no bids and no active talks for Kobbie Mainoo to leave Manchester United.

"There are still no advanced negotiations with any clubs. No panic at the moment, Manchester United still hope to control the situation."

