The excitement is building as Leeds United, Sunderland and Burnley prepare for their big return to the Premier League after securing promotion from the Championship last season.
All three clubs have been busy during the summer transfer window and will hope the fruits of their labour are shown when the new campaign gets underway next month. There is something of a trend to buck for the trio as they look to avoid the same fate suffered by a number of promoted clubs in recent seasons after they suffered an immediate return to the second tier - but how are Leeds, Sunderland and Burnley predicted to fare in the top flight.
We asked AI to predict how the Premier League table will look when the 2025/26 season comes to a close and to explain the reasons behind the predicted finishes.
1. 1st: Liverpool - 88 points
Grok3: Defending champions under Arne Slot, who led them to the 2024/25 title with a ruthless edge. Mohamed Salah’s exceptional form (29 goals, 47 goal involvements in 2024/25) and signings like Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, and Florian Wirtz strengthen an already cohesive squad. Despite a challenging opening schedule (four top-six teams in the first 10 games), their depth, attacking prowess, and Slot’s tactical acumen should secure back-to-back titles. | Getty Images
2. 2nd: Manchester City - 85 points
Grok3: After a third-place finish in 2024/25, Pep Guardiola’s side is expected to rebound. Their core remains elite, with Erling Haaland likely to regain top form . City’s 95.5% chance of a top-five finish in 2024/25 simulations and their consistent title challenges make them strong contenders, though minor squad aging and Kevin De Bruyne’s departure could limit them to second. | Getty Images
3. 3rd: Arsenal - 80 points
Grok3: Arsenal’s third consecutive second-place finish ended in 2024/25, and they’re predicted to drop to third. Mikel Arteta’s squad is reliable (99.9% chance of top-five in 2024/25 simulations), but a new prolific striker (e.g., Viktor Gyokeres) can aid their title push. Their defense, led by William Saliba, remains solid, but injuries to key players like Bukayo Saka have exposed squad depth issues. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images
4. 4th: Aston Villa - 74 points
Grok3; Unai Emery’s side surprised with a seventh-place finish in 2024/25, but their Champions League hopes dropped to 16.5% late last season. A predicted fourth-place finish reflects their attacking style and Ollie Watkins’ potential to become Villa’s record Premier League scorer. However, potential sales to comply with PSR regulations could disrupt momentum, though their kind opening schedule (average opponent Opta Power Rating of 90.9) aids a strong start. | Getty Images
5. 5th: Newcastle United - 72 points
Grok3: Newcastle’s 2024/25 top-five finish (93.9% chance per Opta) supports a similar projection. Eddie Howe’s side, bolstered by players like Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães, is strengthened by Jacob Murphy’s form. Their attacking output and Champions League aspirations are tempered by a tough opening game against Villa, but their consistency should secure fifth. | Getty Images
6. 6th: Chelsea - 68 points
Grok3: Chelsea’s 2024/25 fifth-place finish (54% top-five chance) suggests stability under Enzo Maresca. Cole Palmer’s inconsistent 2024/25 season after a strong start shows potential but also risk. Their squad depth and attacking options should keep them in the top six, though they lack the cohesion to challenge higher. A tough early schedule could hinder early momentum. | Getty Images
