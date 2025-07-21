The latest transfer talk from Elland Road as Leeds United prepare to return to the Premier League.

Leeds United have been told how much they must pay to see off Bundesliga interest and win the race to sign Manchester City attacking midfielder James McAtee.

With speculation over the England Under-21 star’s future dominating the headlines towards the end of last season, City boss Pep Guardiola admitted he understood McAtee’s frustration over his lack of minutes but stressed he wanted the academy graduate to remain at the club.

He said: “For the age, I would like him to stay, I understand, the players want more minutes, I understand that. I would like him to stay, he’s an Academy player, he knows the patterns, he’s a lovely person, a lovely guy. He trains really good, plays in different positions. I like him, but with the squad, it’s how we finish, and we will see.”

McAtee has enjoyed a productive summer after he captained England to their successful defence of the European Under-21s Championship, scoring one goal and providing two assists as Lee Carsley’s side beat the likes of Germany, Spain and the Netherlands during the tournament. His performance during the tournament have increased speculation several clubs will step up their interest in McAtee during the summer transfer window and Leeds, Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt have all been linked with a move for his services.

The Telegraph have now reported City have told willing suitors they will only consider offers around the £35 million mark and are using the £42 million sale of Cole Palmer to Chelsea as ‘a benchmark’ for their valuation of the England Under-21 star.

Whites ‘eyeing’ former Barcelona striker

Leeds are believed to be hoping to add to their attacking ranks before the summer transfer window comes to a close.

The free transfer addition of Wolfsburg forward Lukas Nmecha boosted Daniel Farke’s options in the final third - but with questions over the future of Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Patrick Bamford, another striker could well be on the agenda over the coming weeks.

With six weeks remaining in the summer transfer window, Leeds are reportedly eyeing Chelsea striker Marc Guiu, who struggled to establish himself in the Blues side last season after moving to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona last summer. The 19-year-old frontman scored six goals in 16 games for Chelsea during his first season with the club - but all of those goals came in the Blues successful Europa Conference League campaign. After making just three Premier League appearances, Chelsea are believed to be open to allowed Guiu to spend the upcoming season out on loan and Leeds are one of two clubs named as potential suitors.

French journalist Sebastian Vidal posted on X: “Leeds United are eyeing Chelsea striker Marc Guiu for a potential loan move this summer. A promising talent to strengthen the Whites’ attack. Ipswich also in the race. Chelsea are looking to loan out several youngsters in this window.”