Tallest Premier League midfielders: Where Leeds United signing Anton Stach stands vs Chelsea & Arsenal giants

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 12:00 BST

Leeds United’s sixth summer signing Anton Stach is the latest giant to join Daniel Farke’s side.

The average height of Daniel Farke’s squad increased again on Tuesday following confirmation of Anton Stach’s €20million move from Hoffenheim. The 6ft 4ins German midfielder put pen to paper on a four-year deal to join fellow giants Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw through the door.

Players of such stature are usually reserved for positions like goalkeeper, centre-back or striker but Stach’s intelligence and ability to get round the pitch made him one of the Bundesliga’s best midfielders last season. And he is also among the tallest to run things in the middle of the park.

The Premier League hasn’t many midfielders who could stack up against Stach across its 23-year history but there are a few more midfield giants Leeds fans might remember - and even a current member of Farke’s squad. Take a look below to see who is among that group, according to WorldFootball.net.

Club: Arsenal | Height: 6ft 3ins

1. Patrick Vieira

Club: Arsenal | Height: 6ft 3ins | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Club: West Ham | Height: 6ft 3ins

2. Tomas Soucek

Club: West Ham | Height: 6ft 3ins | Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Club: Bournemouth | Height: 6ft 3ins

3. Philip Billing

Club: Bournemouth | Height: 6ft 3ins | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Club: Manchester City | Height: 6ft 3ins

4. Nico O'Reilly

Club: Manchester City | Height: 6ft 3ins | Getty Images

Club: Everton | Height: 6ft 4ins

5. Tyler Onyango

Club: Everton | Height: 6ft 4ins | Getty Images

Club: Aston Villa | Height: 6ft 4ins

6. Amadou Onana

Club: Aston Villa | Height: 6ft 4ins | Getty Images

