The average height of Daniel Farke’s squad increased again on Tuesday following confirmation of Anton Stach’s €20million move from Hoffenheim. The 6ft 4ins German midfielder put pen to paper on a four-year deal to join fellow giants Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw through the door.

Players of such stature are usually reserved for positions like goalkeeper, centre-back or striker but Stach’s intelligence and ability to get round the pitch made him one of the Bundesliga’s best midfielders last season. And he is also among the tallest to run things in the middle of the park.

The Premier League hasn’t many midfielders who could stack up against Stach across its 23-year history but there are a few more midfield giants Leeds fans might remember - and even a current member of Farke’s squad. Take a look below to see who is among that group, according to WorldFootball.net.

1 . Patrick Vieira Club: Arsenal | Height: 6ft 3ins | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

2 . Tomas Soucek Club: West Ham | Height: 6ft 3ins | Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

3 . Philip Billing Club: Bournemouth | Height: 6ft 3ins | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images