Leeds United return to action on Sunday, and the pressure is on for them to pick up all three points.

The Whites missed out on a win over Leicester City last time out, and they are now preparing to face relegation rivals Bournemouth away from home on Sunday. Though, it must be said that the Cherries are on the brink of safety after a good run of form over recent weeks, now seven points clear of the drop with just five games remaining.

Meanwhile, Leeds are in the thick of it, just one point above the drop zone and staring down the barrel of a very tricky run-in.

That only puts more pressure on this fixture for the Whites, and ahead of the game, Javi Gracia has issued an injury update, and there is bad news in regards to one of Leeds’ biggest talents - Luis Sinisterra.

“Luis will be out for the rest of the season,” Gracia confirmed in his pre-match press conference. “I think it is something in his ankle, in his ligament. I cannot explain but something in his ankle, a ligament.” Max Wober is another who remains out, with Gracia adding: “In this moment he is not training with the team, we will see the next day/tomorrow if he can help us or not but, now, he is not training with the team.”

Elsewhere, Leeds will be without Stuart Dallas, and Tyler Adams, who are also likely to be out for the rest of the season.

As for Bournemouth, Marcus Tavernier is a doubt after picking up a hamstring injury. Cherries boss Gary O’Neill has said: “With Marcus Tavernier, obviously we need to see how he is this morning.

“That was the real disappointing aspect of the game last night, losing him to a hamstring injury. A couple of others cramped up. Matías Viña ideally wouldn’t have done 90 minutes, but Tav needing to come off made it tricky, so he probably played more than he would.”

Speaking about Bournemouth’s other issues, O’Neill added: “Marcos Senesi suffered some cramp and hasn’t played too much recently. There’s a few more we need to check on and we’ll have a look to see if we need to freshen things up.

“There were some big distances covered and the intensity of the game was high, but we need to be fresh enough to cause Leeds some problems.”

