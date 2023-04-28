Leeds United predicted XI gallery for Bournemouth versus suggested XI as Gracia faces star dilemma
Leeds United boss Javi Gracia is facing a selection dilemma ahead of Sunday’s vital relegation battle at Bournemouth.
The Premier League trapdoor could yet swallow both of these clubs, although the Cherries’ three wins in their last four games might well see them safe now. Victories over fellow strugglers Leicester City and Southampton, and a 3-2 away triumph at Tottenham Hotspur, have lifted Gary O'Neil’s men to 14th and 36 points, six more than Leeds have accrued and seven more than the 18th-placed Foxes.
Victory is a must for Leeds, who are winless in four and face a trio of top-five clubs in the four fixtures that follow Sunday’s trip to the coast. Now, more than ever, Gracia must get his selection and his tactics right in order to keep Leeds’ heads above water.
The obvious talking point when the team sheet lands this weekend will be Willy Gnonto and where he finds himself. If he’s on the bench again then the clamour among supporters for the winger’s inclusion will only be silenced by a win and a positive contribution from whoever plays in the attacking spots. Gracia’s other big choice comes in midfield, where Leeds have struggled to control games and retain possession. Adam Forshaw is evidently not fit enough to play 90 minutes but did not see any action in the midweek draw with Leicester City.
Here’s the predicted XI, versus the YEP’s suggested side.