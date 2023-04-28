Leeds United boss Javi Gracia is facing a selection dilemma ahead of Sunday’s vital relegation battle at Bournemouth.

The Premier League trapdoor could yet swallow both of these clubs, although the Cherries’ three wins in their last four games might well see them safe now. Victories over fellow strugglers Leicester City and Southampton, and a 3-2 away triumph at Tottenham Hotspur, have lifted Gary O'Neil’s men to 14th and 36 points, six more than Leeds have accrued and seven more than the 18th-placed Foxes.

Victory is a must for Leeds, who are winless in four and face a trio of top-five clubs in the four fixtures that follow Sunday’s trip to the coast. Now, more than ever, Gracia must get his selection and his tactics right in order to keep Leeds’ heads above water.

The obvious talking point when the team sheet lands this weekend will be Willy Gnonto and where he finds himself. If he’s on the bench again then the clamour among supporters for the winger’s inclusion will only be silenced by a win and a positive contribution from whoever plays in the attacking spots. Gracia’s other big choice comes in midfield, where Leeds have struggled to control games and retain possession. Adam Forshaw is evidently not fit enough to play 90 minutes but did not see any action in the midweek draw with Leicester City.

Here’s the predicted XI, versus the YEP’s suggested side.

Decision maker Leeds United head coach Javi Gracia is facing a number of selection dilemmas and fitness issues as he picks a team to face Bournemouth

Prediction: Illan Meslier To the youngster's credit, he responded well to the Fulham game and those costly mistakes. His performance against Leicester was good. Gracia will stick with him and he needs another good display. Meslier is also the YEP suggestion in goal.

Prediction: Luke Ayling The right-back was not at his best against Leicester but was still better than Kristensen was in his last run out. At a time when leadership is needed, you'd expect Ayling to play. He'd be the YEP suggestion too.

Prediction: Junior Firpo If fit Max Wober plays. That's a prediction and the YEP suggestion because Wober is a no brainer for Gracia when he's available. A leader, a solid defender and a player who will look to get forward when possible. But he hasn't trained yet. So Firpo feels likely.