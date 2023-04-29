Leeds United chief refutes strange Willy Gnonto suggestion and explains call with players answer

Italian international teenage forward Gnonto has dazzled for Leeds since signing from FC Zurich last September but the 19-year-old has played just 53 minutes of United’s last five games, none of which he has started.

The forward suffered an ankle injury when representing Italy during the March international break but Gracia declared ahead of last weekend’s trip to Fulham that Gnonto was now “ready and available” after admitting he had initially “protected” the forward following his ankle issue.

Gnonto, though, again failed to make the Leeds XI for the 2-1 defeat at Craven Cottage in which he came on with just ten minutes left and the Italian was then an unused substitute in Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw at home to relegation rivals Leicester City.

NOTHING 'STRANGE': About the decision not to start Leeds United star Willy Gnonto, above, says Whites boss Javi Gracia. Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images.

Fans chanted Gnonto’s name as Gracia instead called for Brenden Aaronson to replace Rodrigo in the 68th minute but the Whites boss says his team selection is based on having “23 amazing players” within his ranks at Elland Road.

Speaking at Friday’s pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s clash at Bournemouth, Gracia described Gnonto as “an exceptional player and amazing character." Asked later, then, why an exceptional player and amazing character could not get into a team desperate for points, Gracia reasoned: “Because I have 23 amazing players, all of them deserve the same respect from me. And it's not only about one player.

"The last decisions can make someone think something strange about Willy but what I can say about him is he's working well, when he's ready and he's available and when I decide he will play. Nothing else. He came in to play in the first 11 against Wolves, in many games, and then now he's waiting for his moment again."

