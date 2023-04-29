Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
10 hours ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
10 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
13 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
14 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
15 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users

The staggering Premier League prize money Leeds United, Leicester, Everton and rivals will earn - gallery

Leeds United are hoping to secure their Premier League status but are up against it at the moment

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 27th Apr 2023, 15:13 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 06:30 BST

Leeds United are fighting for their lives in the Premier League under Javi Gracia. The Whites have a big game this weekend away at AFC Bournemouth as they look to boost their survival hopes.

They are currently only a point above the drop zone following their 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City last time out. The Yorkshire club stayed up on the final day of the last campaign and this term may go down to the wire again as well.

Here is a look at how much money Leeds could potentially earn at the end of this campaign compared to rivals...

£161.3m

1. Arsenal

£161.3m

Photo Sales
£159.8m

2. Man City (two games in hand)

£159.8m

Photo Sales
£152.1m

3. Newcastle

£152.1m Photo: Alex Pantling

Photo Sales
£151.7m

4. Man Utd

£151.7m

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5