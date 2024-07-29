Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are thought to be in the market for reinforcements at full-back this summer.

Leeds United-linked defender Fodé Ballo-Touré is training away from his AC Milan teammates while deciding on his next move after reportedly rejecting the chance to join Besiktas.

Ballo-Touré looks set to leave Milan this summer, having entered the final 12 months of his contract at San Siro with no sign of a new deal being discussed. The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to the Championship and is thought to be on the radar of both Leeds and Watford, as well as Besiktas.

The Turkish outfit were the first to turn interest into an offer but Ballo-Touré has rejected that offer, deciding against playing in Turkey. Instead the Senegal international looks set for a move to England and Italian outlet Calciomercato reports that Leeds and Watford remain interested.

With his future expected to be away from Milan, Ballo-Touré has not been involved in group training and is instead maintaining fitness on his own, ahead of a potential move. The report suggests he is likely to join a Championship outfit, having failed to find regular football on loan at Premier League side Fulham last season, where he made just eight appearances across all competitions.

Links between Leeds and Ballo-Touré surfaced earlier this month as speculation grew surrounding the future of Junior Firpo. The Dominican Republic international is also into the final year of his contract and is thought to be on the radar of Real Betis, with whom he began his professional career almost a decade ago.

Leeds were not aware of interest in their left-back and, as with anyone else in the squad, have no intention of selling him. But the club have also not been able to categorically rule out any exits and the £8million sale of Glen Kamara to Stade Rennais was evidence those in charge at Elland Road will give appropriate offers serious consideration.

Regardless of where Firpo’s future lay, full-back looks to be an area Leeds remain keen to strengthen, with Daniel Farke still light on both sides. Archie Gray spent the majority of last season at right-back but joined Tottenham in a deal worth £40m, while his main rival for the second-half of last term. Connor Roberts, has returned to parent club Burnley.

Firpo and £5m summer signing Jayden Bogle look like first-choice options at left and right-back respectively, but behind them there is only Sam Byram as natural coverage for both, while centre-back Max Wober could also move to the left if needed. Speaking after last weekend’s 2-0 pre-season win over Schalke, Farke admitted the club remain open to further reinforcements in that area of the pitch.

“There will always be speculation and talk about this, it will always be ongoing but it's not that much like last season,” he told the YEP after Saturday’s friendly. “We also have work to do, I mentioned the positions we'll probably have to have a look, the number 8 position, the full-back option but we can do this because we have a strong group right now, without having to rush things.