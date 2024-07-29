Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have been able to fend off interest in their star so far this summer.

Stade Rennais are thought to remain interested in Crysencio Summerville but reports in France now suggest alternative options are being eyed with Leeds United standing firm on their star.

Summerville emerged as a target for Rennes earlier this month, with the French side thought to have set their sights on him while finalising the details on their £8million move for Glen Kamara. The Finland international secured his move swiftly but interest in his teammate hasn’t yet materialised into an offer or official approach.

A major sticking point in any move is thought to be Summerville’s price-tag, with Leeds not actively looking to sell the 22-year-old and unwilling to negotiate unless it is on their terms. Valuations have differed between reports but it would likely take at least £30m for talks to begin, with some claims even setting the price-tag close to £40m.

And now Foot Mercato reports that Rennes have ‘activated’ interest in an alternative option that will likely cost far less. The Ligue 1 outfit are now said to be eyeing a move for 19-year-old Wesley Gassova, who is currently playing in his native Brazil with Corinthians.

Rennes will soon have a gap to fill out wide and plenty of money to fill it, with their own promising young star set to move on. Despite being just 19-years-old, Désiré Doué has been a regular starter for two full seasons now and has attracted serious interest from both Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

The latter club are thought to be further along with their interest and have reportedly tabled an offer worth €60million (£50.6m) plus add-ons, which should be enough for Rennes to accept. They also sold striker Martin Terrier to Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth around £18.5m and so have money to spend.

But there have been a number of other exits already this summer as Rennes attempt to refresh their squad, following last season’s disappointing 10th-placed finish. And so those in charge at Roazhon Park need to avoid blowing too large a portion of their budget on one player.

Interestingly, the report also claims two other admirers of Summerville have already submitted an offer for Gassova, who looks set to make the big move to Europe this summer. Chelsea and West Ham have both been linked with interest in the Leeds talisman in recent weeks but speculation around both has gone quiet.

West Ham were thought to be one of the first teams to make an official approach for Summerville, but their reported £20m proposal fell far below Leeds’ valuation. The Hammers now look set to rule themselves out of the running and it seems they have already moved on. Chelsea have been described as ‘long-time admirers’ of Summerville for much of the summer but are yet to make a move.

