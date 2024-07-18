Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as Daniel Farke’s side prepare to face Harrogate Town on Friday.

Leeds United fans are now less than 24 hours away from being able to watch their team again, with Friday evening’s friendly at Harrogate Town the first televised fixture of pre-season. Daniel Farke’s side have already been in action earlier this week, beating Lincoln City 3-0 in a behind-closed-doors clash, and can now look forward to playing in front of supporters again. They have just over three weeks to prepare for their 2024/25 Championship opener at home to Portsmouth on August 10.

Preparations are starting to kick up a gear both on and off the pitch, with those behind the scenes hard at work in the transfer market. Three arrivals have already been welcomed through the door and more are expected to follow, while there is also the challenge of fending off interest in Farke’s current group. It’s set to be a busy few weeks in West Yorkshire and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Fresh MacNulty links

Leeds have been freshly linked with interest in defender Anselmo Garcia MacNulty amid ongoing speculation over the future of Junior Firpo. Estadio Deportivo reports that MacNulty is being ‘considered’ as an alternative to Firpo, who is thought to be on the radar of his former club Real Betis.

Reports linking Firpo with a return to Spain have surfaced over the past week or so but come almost exclusively from his home country, with said claims coming as news to Leeds who are not thought to have received any kind of approach for their left-back. But regardless of the 27-year-old’s future, full-back is an area that needs strengthening, arguably on both sides.

MacNulty, who currently plays for PEC Zwolle, emerged as a potential target earlier this summer and this most recent report suggests Leeds have ‘already explored the possibility’ of signing the versatile defender. A Spanish-born Irish under-21 international, MacNulty is well-travelled with spells in Germany and the Netherlands. He is contracted until 2026 at PEC Zwolle but reports suggest he is expected to leave this summer.

Ballo-Touré race

Leeds are one of two Championship sides reportedly ‘monitoring’ left-back Fodé Ballo-Touré, who looks set to leave current club AC Milan. Foot Mercato reports that Ballo-Touré has already rejected a move to Besiktas as he does not want to play in Turkey, with the Whites and Watford eyeing a potential summer move.

As with reports of interest in MacNulty, Leeds might be minded to add left-back cover regardless of what happens with Firpo and Ballo-Touré is thought to be available, having failed to make an impact since joining Milan in 2021. The 16-cap Senegal international joined Fulham on loan last summer but managed just eight appearances across all competitions.

The 27-year-old is into the final 12 months of his contract at San Siro and is thought to have been informed by Milan that he is free to leave, with a permanent departure expected. Spanish pair Sevilla and Celta Vigo are also thought to be in the mix for his signature.