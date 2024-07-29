Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Leeds United star has been linked with a move to Goodison Park this summer.

Leeds United have received a boost in their hope of keeping Wilfried Gnonto amid reports that Everton will prioritise other positions between now and August 30.

Gnonto has been linked with a move to Everton for the second consecutive summer, having been the subject of multiple bids around 12 months ago. Leeds rejected those offers and held firm on keeping their star, even after attempts to force an exit which included not playing during some of last season’s early fixtures.

May’s play-off final defeat to Southampton consigned Leeds to another year of Championship football and fuelled speculation Gnonto could be sold, with Everton emerging once again as the team most likely to turn interest into offers. But other wide options have already been welcomed through the door at Goodison and now The Athletic reports that other areas of the squad will be prioritised - although a move for the Italian has not been ruled out.

Everton have already lured one winger away from West Yorkshire, with Jack Harrison activating a clause in his Leeds contract that allowed him to leave on loan for a second season. The 27-year-old only registered three goals and three assists for the Toffees last term but impressed manager Sean Dyche enough to earn a second spell.

That move was quickly followed by the permanent £17m arrival of Iliman Ndiaye from Marseille and last week saw Everton agree a season-long loan for Napoli’s Jesper Lindstrøm , which includes an option to buy next summer for around £19million. With Dwight McNeil already in post, Dyche’s side are now well-stocked in wide attacking areas and so look set to address other weaknesses.

The report adds that the arrival of another winger ‘would be welcome’ and names Gnonto as a potential target, but adds that Everton plan to address the worrying lack of defensive depth first. They look set to do exactly that, having agreed a £22m fee with Lyon for centre-back Jake O’Brien.

Interest in Gnonto does remain, and Everton are not the only side keeping an eye on the 20-year-old. But Leeds are not actively looking to sell him or anyone else this summer and remain firm in their valuation of the Italian international.

And Gnonto has shown no signs of attempting to force a move in the same way he did last season, joining the group for pre-season in Germany and looking very sharp. The young winger has been central in videos posted by the club’s official social media channels, enjoying himself with partner-in-crime Crysencio Summerville and fellow youngster Mateo Joseph.