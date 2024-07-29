Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds visit West Brom for their first away game of the new Championship season on Saturday, August 17.

Leeds United have revealed their away ticket allocation for this month’s first Championship away day at West Brom and a new sales process.

Daniel Farke’s Whites will visit Carlos Corberan’s Baggies in their second game of the new Championship season in a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday, August 17 which has already been selected for live broadcast on Sky Sports.

The away ticket policy which was in place for the 2023-24 season will continue for the 2024-25 season, with the exception of the ‘Super Away Attendees’ category which has been removed. The ‘Tracker’ will be based on away games attended in the 2023/24 season.

The trip to the Hawthorns marks the first away trip of the campaign and Leeds have been given an away allocation of 2,542 tickets which will go on sale online in three phases, the first of which starts at 1pm on Wednesday, July 31.

Tickets at that point are available for Tracker (supporters who attended 15 or more away games in the 2023/24 season) 50 per cent chance - on a first come first served basis. The next phase begins the following day - Thursday, August 1 at 1pm - for home season ticket holders on a first come first served basis.

Finally, the third phase begins at 1pm on Friday, August 2 for members on a first come first served basis. Leeds can only guarantee adjoining seats for those supporters who purchase their tickets within the same phase and same transaction.

Tickets are priced at £30 for adults, £25 for seniors aged 65+, £20 for 20-25 years, £14 for 17-19 years and £5 for Under 17’s. All Under-14s must be accompanied by an adult, aged 18+

Accessible tickets and prices are £20 for disabled adults, £20 for Seniors aged 65+, £20 for 20-25 years, £14 for 17-19 years and £5 for Under 17’s. Seventeen wheelchair spaces are available, with wheelchair and ambulant tickets are priced as per above. A complimentary ticket for a personal assistant is available if required.