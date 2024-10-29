'A good thing actually' - Expert on what Leeds United just did financially

Leeds United are aiming to gain promotion to the Premier League this season

Football finance expert Dan Plumley doesn’t believe Leeds United supporters should be worried by Angus Kinnear’s recent profit and sustainability update. The Whites are close to the Championship’s financial fair play limits.

Failure to gain promotion to the Premier League last season has had it’s financial implications. The club sold key players Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter over the summer to Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Brighton and Hove Albion.

In this insight regarding Leeds’ finances, Plumley has said, as per MOT Leeds News: “I don’t think so (if fans should be worried). Certainly not if it’s coming from Angus Kinnear himself in a fan’s forum sort of setting. We knew that any club relegated from the Premier League was always likely to face a challenge with the Championship version of PSR given the parameters are the cumulative £39million loss over three years.

“Every club that gets relegated, you’re always looking at how will they adjust and I think the fact he has come out and spoken openly about that is a good thing actually. Communication with the fanbase is really key on that so if that’s what they’re putting out publicly to their fans, they’re clearly aware of it, they’re tackling it.

“I don’t see any major issues, but it is always there in the background a lot of it will depend on what happens this season. Following the disappointment of missing out last season, there will be another push for promotion this season as well. It will all be factored in over the course of the season to follow where we are now.”

In terms of Kinnear’s update, he shared this latest news in the recent Leeds United Supporters Advisory Board’s latest meeting earlier this month: “AK begins with a football update. AK explains that it is difficult to communicate going into, and during, a transfer window regarding incomings and outgoings.

“Club were able to retain certain players other Championship clubs wouldn’t have been able to, including Wilfried Gnonto, Ethan Ampadu, Pascal Struijk and Illan Meslier. Club is still close to PSR limits. The values brought in for the players sold were high.

“On PSR, AK states that in the EFL, if clubs aren’t on track to meet requirements they can be put under embargoes and sanctioned. Club don’t expect any issues.”

As Kinnear alluded to, Leeds ‘don’t expect’ any issues. If they gain promotion this term, they will be able to raise significant funds from what they would achieve in the top flight. However, if they don’t go up again, they would likely need to cut their cloth accordingly and sell more key assets. They were beaten in the play-off final by Southampton at Wembley in the last campaign.

Daniel Farke’s side are currently sat in 3rd place in the table behind Sunderland and Burnley. They haven’t started badly at all and have only lost once in the league. The Whites drew 0-0 away at Bristol City last time out and face Plymouth Argyle at home next.