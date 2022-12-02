The 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage comes to an end today and the final teams heading through to the first knockout round in Qatar will be confirmed.

Back home, clubs continue to prepare for the return of competitive domestic football with Leeds United set to welcome Man City to Elland Road in the Premier League on December 28. Jesse Marsch’s side have just two fixtures remaining in 2022 before the January transfer window opens. Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Friday morning:

Spanish side Atletico Madrid are searching for a new centre back in January and have made an enquiry about Leicester city defender Caglar Soyuncu (AS)

Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement to sign Gustavo Scarpa from Palmeiras and the Brazilian attacking midfielder will sign until June 2026 as free agent with medical tests taking place in the next days (Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool have held talks over terminating Billy Koumetio’s loan deal with Austria Vienna with the defender having made just eight appearances so far this season (Football Insider)

Manchester United will reportedly face competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in a bid to land Joao Felix in January - with Atletico Madrid ‘ready to sell’ for €100 million (Daily Mail)

Declan Rice has indicated he wants to leave West Ham, saying he wants to win trophies and play in the Champions League, and the England midfielder has no intention of extending his deal so is expected to be sold for a big fee next summer (The Guardian)

RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol has left the door open to a future transfer to Chelsea, admitting he ‘may play there one day’, as the Blues remain in negotiations with the Croatia star (90min)

German side Wolfsburg are now considering the sale of Omar Marmoush in January amid interest from Premier League trio Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest in the Egypt international (HITC via Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung)

Chelsea and Barcelona are rivalling Newcastle United to land Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos with the 18-year-old having been on Newcastle’s radar for more than 12 months (90min)