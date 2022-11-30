FIFA World Cup 2022: who is Kalvin Phillips’ girlfriend Ashleigh Behan? did former Whites mid score for England?
Ashleigh Behan is in Qatar supporting Kalvin Phillips in the FIFA World Cup 2022
Kalvin Phillips is in Qatar as part of Gareth Southgate’s 26-man England squad for the FIFA 2022 World Cup.
The former Leeds United midfielder, 26, is yet to score but regardless The Three Lions have made it through to the knockout rounds.
Kalvin Phillips, who now plays for Manchester City, was spotted kissing his long-term girlfriend Ashleigh Behan in the stands last night following England’s 3-0 win against Wales.
So, who is Ashleigh Behan and how long has she been dating Kalvin Phillips?
Who is Ashleigh Behan?
Ashleigh Behan turned 26-years-old on 30 May this year, meaning she is slightly younger than Phillips who turns 27-years-old on Friday (2 December).
Despite having 36,100 followers on Instagram, the brunette beauty only has seven posts; three of which she is pictured with Phillips and one of her donning an England top in Doha, Qatar.
In 2020, during an interview with The Mirror, Ashleigh revealed she was in a supermarket when Phillips told her he’d made the England squad for the 2020 Euros.
She screamed and burst into tears when he FaceTimed her with the news.
“The checkout guy thought I was mental,” Ashleigh said.
How long has Kalvin Phillips been dating Ashleigh Behan?
Kalvin Phillips and Ashleigh Behan began dating in early 2011, this is according to an Instagram post from last year where Phillips said the pair were celebrating their 11th Valentines Day together.
They would have been both just 15-years-old when they met and at the time, Phillips was playing for the Leeds United youth team.
The childhood sweethearts went to Ibiza in June to celebrate Leeds United’s Liam Cooper getting married to his wife Abbie.
A month later, the couple went to Kenya for a safari experience which Phillips, who loves animals, described as “unreal”. They also got to visit the Masai village and learn the history of the tribe.
The couple share two small black dogs, and often hang out with other football couples including Leeds United’s Luke Ayling and his wife Poppy.