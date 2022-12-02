Leeds United continue to wait for the return of club football as the 2022 FIFA World Cup unfolds in Qatar.

The Whites now have two players competing at the World Cup, with Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson securing progression to the knockout stage with USA, while Rasmus Kristensen will now return following Denmark’s elimination. Meanwhile, Jesse Marsch and his remaining players will be working to prepare for the return of the Premier League later this month, and they face Elche next week to ramp up their preparations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of that friendly clash, we have rounded up all the latest news and headlines surrounding Elland Road.

Sinisterra issue

Luis Sinisterra remains absent from Leeds training as he continues to work his way back from injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger has struggled with an injury since October, and his absence is significant for the Whites, given the Colombian was one of their star signings in the summer. Leeds players continue to train during the World Cup - with the absence of those in Qatar - and as spotted by MOT Leeds News, Sinisterra remains absent from training, going by the pictures posted by the club.

The winger has plenty of time to get back, with more than three weeks until the Premier League resumes, but he will hope to compete in one of the friendlies to get back up to pace ready for the return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lukic competition

Leeds have been linked with Serbia World Cup star Sasa Lukic over recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder is said to be of interest to the Whites ahead of the January window, but they are not alone in pursuing the Torino star. According to Torino Granata, there have been no offers just yet, but plenty of interest is expected.