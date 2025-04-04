Inside beloved lost Leeds store which had over 150 departments and welcomed 100,000 shoppers on opening day

By Jessica Martin
Published 4th Apr 2025, 16:08 BST
Before the store opened in Leeds in 1932, the architect visited America for inspiration - watch the video above to learn about the history of the shop.

Lewis’s Department Store in Leeds was the place to go for aspirational shoppers and bargain hunters wanting their retail fix.

The store first opened on the newly widened Headrow on September 17 1932 and welcomed 100,000 shoppers on its opening day.

Founder David Lewis first opened the shop in Liverpool, before subsequent stores were opened in Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds.

Before drawing up the final plans, architect GW Atkinson visited America for inspiration.

Lewis's boasted more than 150 departments selling everything from furniture to food. It was also home to the first escalators built in Leeds.

Although Lewis's closed in 1991, luckily there are still a vast amount of photographs celebrating its heyday which is housed on photographic archive Leodis which is owned by Leeds City Council.

The store marked its golden anniversary in 1982 with Santa conducting a jazz band in Dortmund Square to celebrate.

Crowds of people line The Headrow near Dortmund Square and the corner of Lewis's department store. The decorated float depicting a western steam engine can be glimpsed right. It was Lewis's entry in the 7th Lord Mayor's Parade and the overall winner. Santa waves to the crowds and behind him is a young lady dressed very regally later seen riding on the float. The gentleman seen centrally with spectacles is the General Manager of Lewis's, Steven Arundel. It was a blustery, showery day and many onlookers are wearing warm coats and hats. The view looks east towards Eastgate.Crowds of people line The Headrow near Dortmund Square and the corner of Lewis's department store. The decorated float depicting a western steam engine can be glimpsed right. It was Lewis's entry in the 7th Lord Mayor's Parade and the overall winner. Santa waves to the crowds and behind him is a young lady dressed very regally later seen riding on the float. The gentleman seen centrally with spectacles is the General Manager of Lewis's, Steven Arundel. It was a blustery, showery day and many onlookers are wearing warm coats and hats. The view looks east towards Eastgate.
Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

After holders took over the site in 1991, it traded until 2005 before falling into administration.

In 2008, the building welcomed Sainsbury's, Argos and TK Maxx which remain today.

Lewis’s is one of a number of lost shops around the city centre and have memories of them we'd love to hear from you. Please get in touch.

