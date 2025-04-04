Inside beloved lost Leeds store which had over 150 departments and welcomed 100,000 shoppers on opening day
Lewis’s Department Store in Leeds was the place to go for aspirational shoppers and bargain hunters wanting their retail fix.
The store first opened on the newly widened Headrow on September 17 1932 and welcomed 100,000 shoppers on its opening day.
Founder David Lewis first opened the shop in Liverpool, before subsequent stores were opened in Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds.
Before drawing up the final plans, architect GW Atkinson visited America for inspiration.
Lewis's boasted more than 150 departments selling everything from furniture to food. It was also home to the first escalators built in Leeds.
Although Lewis's closed in 1991, luckily there are still a vast amount of photographs celebrating its heyday which is housed on photographic archive Leodis which is owned by Leeds City Council.
The store marked its golden anniversary in 1982 with Santa conducting a jazz band in Dortmund Square to celebrate.
After holders took over the site in 1991, it traded until 2005 before falling into administration.
Lewis’s is one of a number of lost shops around the city centre and have memories of them we'd love to hear from you. Please get in touch.
