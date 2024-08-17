1. The Headrow in the 1930s
A photograph of June 1930 which shows Schofields on either side of the Cock and Bottle, but before the store took over the whole of Victoria Arcade. The L-shaped arcade was designed in 1898 by Thomas Ambler and named to celebrate Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee; it connected Upperhead Row with Lands Lane. The glazed roofs of the two arms of the arcade met in a glass dome, and the archway in Upperhead Row, decorated in faience, was topped with an image of Queen Victoria. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. The Headrow in the 1930s
The head office of Leeds Permanent Building Society which opened on May 15, 1930. Arched entrance was to Cross Fountain Street. The Society was founded in 1846. By the time of its 10th birthday, the Society had 3,500 members and was proudly proclaiming itself to be the largest building society in the world. Pictured in April 1931. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. The Headrow in the 1930s
H. Banks, Tailors Ltd, window displays of suits and materials. This property is now part of The Light complex development. Pictured in February 1937. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. The Headrow in the 1930s
Lewis's department store is being built to the extreme left. The bottom row of buildings along the picture is part of 20 The Headrow, The Paramount Theatre (manager L.J Harris). Pictured in February 1932. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. The Headrow in the 1930s
A make shift table has been made complete with mugs of tea for workmen in July 1931. Leeds Town Hall dome can be seen in the background. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. The Headrow in the 1930s
The Paramount Cinema at the junction with New Briggate. Designed by Frank T. Verity in keeping with Sir Reginald Blomfield's uniform scheme for the north side of the Headrow following road widening, it was opened on February 22, 1932. On show here is 20,000 Years in Sing Sing starring Spencer Tracy and Bette Davis, as well as Her First Affaire with Ida Lupino and Harry Tate. The cinema's name changed to The Odeon on April 15, 1940 and it closed down in October 2001. A new Primark store opened in the building in 2005. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net