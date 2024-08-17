Leeds city centre: Photo gems take you down The Headrow in the 1930s

It proved to be a decade of change for the much loved road which forms a spine across Leeds city centre.

The development of The Headrow as a road-widening scheme in the 1930s meant that the north side was constructed in the uniform style while the south side boasted a mixture of buildings from the 1800s to the present. Developments during the decade included the construction of Permanent House, the headquarters of the Leeds Permanent Building Society, Lewis's department store and the Odeon Cinema, which opened as the Paramount Theatre. These wonderful photos, published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, chart 10 years in the life of the thoroughfare.

A photograph of June 1930 which shows Schofields on either side of the Cock and Bottle, but before the store took over the whole of Victoria Arcade. The L-shaped arcade was designed in 1898 by Thomas Ambler and named to celebrate Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee; it connected Upperhead Row with Lands Lane. The glazed roofs of the two arms of the arcade met in a glass dome, and the archway in Upperhead Row, decorated in faience, was topped with an image of Queen Victoria. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The head office of Leeds Permanent Building Society which opened on May 15, 1930. Arched entrance was to Cross Fountain Street. The Society was founded in 1846. By the time of its 10th birthday, the Society had 3,500 members and was proudly proclaiming itself to be the largest building society in the world. Pictured in April 1931. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

H. Banks, Tailors Ltd, window displays of suits and materials. This property is now part of The Light complex development. Pictured in February 1937. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Lewis's department store is being built to the extreme left. The bottom row of buildings along the picture is part of 20 The Headrow, The Paramount Theatre (manager L.J Harris). Pictured in February 1932. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A make shift table has been made complete with mugs of tea for workmen in July 1931. Leeds Town Hall dome can be seen in the background. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Paramount Cinema at the junction with New Briggate. Designed by Frank T. Verity in keeping with Sir Reginald Blomfield's uniform scheme for the north side of the Headrow following road widening, it was opened on February 22, 1932. On show here is 20,000 Years in Sing Sing starring Spencer Tracy and Bette Davis, as well as Her First Affaire with Ida Lupino and Harry Tate. The cinema's name changed to The Odeon on April 15, 1940 and it closed down in October 2001. A new Primark store opened in the building in 2005. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

