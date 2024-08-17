6 . The Headrow in the 1930s

The Paramount Cinema at the junction with New Briggate. Designed by Frank T. Verity in keeping with Sir Reginald Blomfield's uniform scheme for the north side of the Headrow following road widening, it was opened on February 22, 1932. On show here is 20,000 Years in Sing Sing starring Spencer Tracy and Bette Davis, as well as Her First Affaire with Ida Lupino and Harry Tate. The cinema's name changed to The Odeon on April 15, 1940 and it closed down in October 2001. A new Primark store opened in the building in 2005. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net