West Leeds: 15 blissful photos take you back to Bramley in the 1970s

Published 4th Apr 2025, 14:25 BST

These wonderous photos from the 1970s put the brilliant into Bramley.

Shops, pubs, local landmarks and street scenes all fall under the spotlight in this gallery of memories which are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who called LS13 during the decade. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.

1. Bramley in the 1970s

Bramley Home Bakeries Limited at the corner of Hough Lane and Stanningley Road in March 1973. The middle shop is a confectionery and tobacco store and on the far right, is a shop called Windsor's at the corner with Ashdown Street. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

2. Bramley in the 1970s

A parade of shops and businesses on Upper Town Street, opposite the junction with Bell Lane in May 1979. In focus is the Beecrofts Land and Estate Agent Auctioneers and Valuers, then the boarded up premises of the Shirley and Barbara Hair Stylists and the boarded up premises of the Homecraft Store. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Bramley in the 1970s

Aston Road seen from the junction with Highfield Road in May 1979. On the left is Aston Pharmacy then a newsagents/tobacconists. A group of children and a dog are gathered outside the shops. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Bramley in the 1970s

A parade of shops on Raynville Road in April 1979 that include a Co-op, a hair stylist and a Spar on the far right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

5. Bramley in the 1990s

A boy and women cross Bell Lane in May 1979. On the right is Upper Town Street with Beecrofts Land and Estate Agent Auctioneers & Valuers on the far right of the image. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

6. Bramley in the 1970s

A boarded up premises on South End Grove in May 1979. On the left a caravan is parked while on the right can be seen the J & C.Croysdale Ltd building. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

