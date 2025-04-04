2 . Bramley in the 1970s

A parade of shops and businesses on Upper Town Street, opposite the junction with Bell Lane in May 1979. In focus is the Beecrofts Land and Estate Agent Auctioneers and Valuers, then the boarded up premises of the Shirley and Barbara Hair Stylists and the boarded up premises of the Homecraft Store. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net