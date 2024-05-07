The 11 lost Leeds shops that locals want to bring back including Lewis's and Schofields

Leeds has lost dozens of beloved shops over the years.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 7th May 2024, 11:30 BST

From department stores such as Schofields and Lewis’s to punk clothing stores like X, Leeds streets was littered with stores that today are but a memory.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

We asked Yorkshire Evening Post’s readers on social media to let us know which lost store they would bring back, and here are 11 of the most popular suggestions:

Border's may be but a memory, but several YEP readers would love to see it back on Briggate.

1. Border's

Border's may be but a memory, but several YEP readers would love to see it back on Briggate. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Lewis's department store opened on Headrow in 1932 and served Leeds for decades before becoming Allders in the mid 90s.

2. Lewis's

Lewis's department store opened on Headrow in 1932 and served Leeds for decades before becoming Allders in the mid 90s. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Another dearly missed shop is punk clothing store X Clothes on Duncan Street. Today, Leeds shoppers will find a range of restaurants in its place.

3. X Clothes

Another dearly missed shop is punk clothing store X Clothes on Duncan Street. Today, Leeds shoppers will find a range of restaurants in its place. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Littlewoods on Briggate is another store readers would love to see reopened in Leeds. Here it is in 1984 after it received a major facelift.

4. Littlewoods

Littlewoods on Briggate is another store readers would love to see reopened in Leeds. Here it is in 1984 after it received a major facelift. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Another much missed shop with YEP readers is Woolworths on Briggate which closed its doors for the last time in 2008.

5. Woolworths

Another much missed shop with YEP readers is Woolworths on Briggate which closed its doors for the last time in 2008. Photo: Paul Jacobs

Photo Sales
Allders replaced Lewis's on Headrow for nine years before closing down in 2005.

6. Allders

Allders replaced Lewis's on Headrow for nine years before closing down in 2005. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.