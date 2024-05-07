From department stores such as Schofields and Lewis’s to punk clothing stores like X, Leeds streets was littered with stores that today are but a memory.
We asked Yorkshire Evening Post’s readers on social media to let us know which lost store they would bring back, and here are 11 of the most popular suggestions:
1. Border's
Border's may be but a memory, but several YEP readers would love to see it back on Briggate. Photo: Google
2. Lewis's
Lewis's department store opened on Headrow in 1932 and served Leeds for decades before becoming Allders in the mid 90s. Photo: Google
3. X Clothes
Another dearly missed shop is punk clothing store X Clothes on Duncan Street. Today, Leeds shoppers will find a range of restaurants in its place. Photo: Google
4. Littlewoods
Littlewoods on Briggate is another store readers would love to see reopened in Leeds. Here it is in 1984 after it received a major facelift. Photo: YPN
5. Woolworths
Another much missed shop with YEP readers is Woolworths on Briggate which closed its doors for the last time in 2008. Photo: Paul Jacobs
6. Allders
Allders replaced Lewis's on Headrow for nine years before closing down in 2005. Photo: YPN
