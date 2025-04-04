Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families across Yorkshire can hunt for dragon eggs and mythical beasts within the beautiful surroundings of a Leeds country house this Easter as an immersive new expedition swoops in.

Dragon Quest: The Search for the Lost Eggs has transformed the Lotherton Hall grounds into a world of legend and adventure with colourful characters and mysterious eggs.

Part egg hunt and part treasure trail, budding young explorers are invited to use a map to search for the 12 lost nests, each holding a unique clue to collect and decipher.

Kooky character Professor Ailfrith Pendragon will lead the dragon quest around Lotherton Hall | Leeds City Council

Along the journey, visitors will discover dragons from around the world – from the misty highlands of Wales to the sacred temples of Japan and the icy tundras of the Arctic – learning about their magical traits and fiery origin stories.

The historic Lotherton Hall will also be home to an Explorer’s Study exhibit, where visitors can peek into the fantastical world of dragon hunting.

It’s the first time the immersive event has been held at Lotherton, with estate manager Maria Sakers saying that it is hoped to bring more people to the grounds.

She said: “There’s a lot of variety to it so it’ll give children the chance to hunt down the eggs, crack the codes and work out the secret messages.

“Lotherton’s a great place to get people outside.”

The Lotherton Hall grounds have been transformed for the unique family adventure experience. | Leeds City Council

The quest is led by kooky character Professor Ailfrith Pendragon, who will recount tales of her adventures and how to train dragons at the Explorer’s Basecamp, where explorers can also toast marshmallows or participate in dragon-themed craft.

Speaking in the video at the top of the page, Professor Pendragon said: “I’m looking for trainee dragonologists, I suppose. The wee folk who think they can find some dragons, eggs and evidence of them, and they’re here all over the estate.

“There are some fierce dragons and some more gentle dragons, so really you’ll have to come and see for yourself and find out about them.”

A particularly scaly Leeds legend has also made Wildlife World his home for the quest. Partial to Yorkshire pudding, the lesser-seen Aberford Ashenback dragon will be putting on a captivating display.

Councillor Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space, said: “This is an incredible Easter experience at Lotherton, so immersive and exciting for the whole family. It takes the Easter egg hunt to a different level!”

Dragon Quest: The Search for the Lost Eggs runs throughout the Easter holidays (April 5 - 21). It is included in Lotherton general admission (free for Lotherton members), with additional charges for Explorer’s Basecamp activities, payable on site. Advanced booking is strongly recommended.