Nicola Adams has lefts her fans in hysterics after sharing a relatable reel about getting “a full 40 minutes” of sleep each night, following the birth of her baby son.

The former boxer, 40, from Leeds, welcomed a baby boy with her model girlfriend Ella Baig, 23, in July, after three gruelling rounds of IVF.

The couple, who starred on Celebrity Gogglebox in 2020, have kept their followers inundated with posts of four-month-old Taylor Nate Adams.

Nicola told her over 187,000 Instagram followers that she was part of “team no sleep”, as she posted a humorous video starring the tot yesterday.

Nicola Adams attends the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

On the social media reel, the text reads: “When you’re a new parent and people ask if your baby’s a good sleeper.”

Nicola is seen craddling a tired-looking Taylor as a background voice asks: “Did you sleep okay last night?”. To which the former boxer responds: “Great, I got a full 40 minutes”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 1,000 people have liked the post and a stream of commenters claim they can relate to the scenario.

One person wrote: “Such a cute baby though. Worth the sleepless night just to cuddle them 😍”

Another said: “That was my first child 😂 was so bad it took me seven years to have another lol x”

A third added: “2 years later and can totally relate still! 🥱🥱🥱🥱”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola has included Taylor in many of her funny and relatable short videos, including a recent reel that saw the former boxer deciding between “alone time” or “sleep”.

Another video posted last month saw the 40-year-old joking about: “When the hospital discharges me for the first time with my baby”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the video, Nicola is seen holding Taylor and a background voice announces: “This is intermediate, I am a beginner”.

Four-month-old Taylor even has an Instagram account of his own, which has over 7000 followers. The account is run by his parents and boasts nearly 30 posts.

Former boxer Nicola Adams and her model girlfriend Ella Baig appeared on This Morning on Thursday, 20 October ahead of the release of their ITVBe documentary, Nicola Adams: Me and IVF. (@nicolaadams Instagram)

Nicola and Ella met outside a nightclub in 2018, with Ella later admitting that she didn’t know who Nicola was - despite the former boxer having won two Olympic gold medals at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After just a year of dating, the pair bought a house together in Leeds. They later appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox from their sofa in Leeds, alongside their dog Brooklyn.