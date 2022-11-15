Tony Adams withdrew from Strictly Come Dancing following a hamstring injury doing his Jive on Saturday night.

The former England captain, 56, was unable to compete in the dance-off after he and his partner were placed in the bottom two.

This meant that DJ Tyler West and his partner Dianne Buswell were automatically through to week nine, which will take place at the Ballroom Tower in Blackpool.

Tony Adams and professional dancer Katya Jones during Saturday night’s performance (Pic: BBC/Guy Levy)

Tony is not the first to withdraw from the BBC show, with nine previous celebrities forced to quit before the final.

The first person to withdraw from the show was comedian Jimmy Tarbuck in 200, after the then-66-year-old was given medical advise to rest.

So, let’s take a look at who else has withdrawn during their time on Strictly Come Dancing and why?

Nicola Adams

Leeds-born former boxer Nicola Adams, 40, competed in the 18th series of Strictly Come Dancing alongside Russian professional Katya Jones.

After week three’s Jive, the couple were in the bottom two against former NFL player Jason Bell and Russian professional Luba Mushtuk - but all three judges voted to save Nicola.

However, Katya tested positive for Covid-19 later that week, meaning she and the two-time Olympic medal winner had to withdraw from the 2020 competition.

A BBC statement released at the time read: “Katya is asymptomatic and the pair are now self-isolating separately following the latest government guidelines. As part of the protocols outlined ahead of the series, this sadly means they will no longer be able to take part in the competition.”

Nicola and Katya were the first same-sex, all-female couple on the show.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 17, 2016 Great Britain's Olympic boxer Nicola Adams is applauded by the general public on a stage in front of Manchester Town Hall after taking part in a "Heroes' Parade" through the streets of Manchester in north west England in acknowledgement of their achievements at the Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralymic Games in Brazil earlier this summer. - One of the most popular programmes on British television, "Strictly Come Dancing", is to feature the first same-sex pairing in its 16-year-history, the BBC said Wednesday.

Robert Webb

Lincolnshire-born comedian Robert Webb, 50, competed in the 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 - where he also made it to week three.

Unfortunately, Robert - who was partnered with Australian professional Dianne Buswell - withdrew from the competition due to health reasons.

In a statement, the former Peep Show star said: “I’m extremely sorry to have to announce that I’m withdrawing from Strictly Come Dancing … Two years ago I had open heart surgery and although I believed I was fit enough to take on Strictly and its demanding schedule, it became clear that I had bitten off way more than I could chew for this stage in my recovery.

“I had begun to feel symptoms that led me to seek an urgent consultation with my heart specialist, and it was her view that it would be better for the sake of my health to step back from the show.”

AJ Odudu

Blackburn-born television presenter AJ Odudu, 34, also competed in the 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing.

She and her dance partner Kai Widdington became the second couple to withdraw from the 2021 series after the presenter tore a ligament in her right ankle.

The pair made it to the final and were supposed to compete against actress Rose Ayling-Ellis and baker John Whaite, and their partners.

However, she was left needing crutches and BBC released a statement, saying: “Sadly due to an injury AJ and Kai have had to withdraw from Strictly and won’t compete in tomorrow’s final.

"We want to thank them for 13 incredible weeks on the show and the pure joy they brought to the dance floor every week."

AJ Odudu attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2022 at Outernet London on November 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Will Bayley

Kent-born table tennis player Will Bayley, 34, competed in the 17th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2019.

However, the Paralympic gold medal winner sustained a leg injury during rehearsals and couldn’t carry on competing.

He is reported to have jumped off a table and landed awkwardly on his leg whilst rehearsing with his dance partner Janette Manrara.

Will Bayley of Team Great Britain competes with Yan Shuo of Team China in mens singles class 7 gold medal match table tennis on day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on August 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Will Young

Berkshire-born singer-songwriter Will Young, 43, competed in the 14th series of Strictly Come Dancing alongside Venezuelan-American professional Karen Clifton.

However, the Jealousy singer withdrew from the 2016 competition in week three to focus on his well being.

In an interview with The Telegraph earlier this year, Will said leaving Strictly was one of his best decisions.

Explaining the reasons behind his departure, Will said: “It was a very good lesson for me. Looking back, it was a brave decision, and the right one.

“I was very ill. I had bad hypervigilance [a symptom of PTSD] and a bad nervous system, and I needed to look after myself.”

Singer Will Young arrives at the Brit Awards 2009 at Earls Court on February 18, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Jade Johnson

London-born athlete Jade Johnson, 42, competed in the 7th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2007.

She was partnered with British professional Ian Waite, and the pair made it through to the Blackpool show in week eight.

They withdrew in week ten, after the Olympic athlete was not able to perform for two weeks following an injury she picked up in dress rehearsal.

Jade Johnson attends the Teens Unite Charity Ball at Underglobe on November 22, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

John Sergeant

Oxford-born journalist John Sergeant, 78, was partnered with Russian professional Kristian Rihanoff in the 6th series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Despite always placing towards the bottom of the table on judges’ scores, the public kept John in the competition.

The former political correspondent withdrew before the week 10 show, after he claimed he only signed up as a joke, which has now gone “too far”.

He said: “I am sorry to say I have decided to leave Strictly Come Dancing. It was always my intention to have fun on the show and I was hoping to stay in as long as possible.

“The trouble is that there is now a real danger that I might win the competition. Even for me that would be a joke too far.”

Kelly Brook

Kent-born model Kelly Brook, 42, competed in the 5th series of Strictly Come Dancing alongside New Zealand professional Brendan Cole.

Unfortunately, Kelly’s father Kenneth passed away after a battle with cancer in November 2007.

She admitted that her dad would have wanted her to stay in the competition, but she withdrew after she struggled in rehearsals for the week nine show.

Many had put bets on the model to win, and Ladbrokes announced they would refund all bets of this kind, due to the circumstances.

Kelly Brook attends Emma Bunton's Christmas Party at Hilton Park Lane on December 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Jimmy Tarbuck

Liverpool-born comedian Jimmy Tarbuck, 82, competed in the 4th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2006.

Tarbuck and his dance partner Flavia Cacace became the first couple to withdraw from the show after Jimmy was advised to rest by doctors.

The comedian, who was 66 at the time, said: "I really wanted to dance on the show this week but I have to take the advice of the doctors who have told me I need to rest.”