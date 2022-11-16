Helen Skelton has shut down rumours of another Strictly Come Dancing “curse”, after developing a close friendship with Gorka Marquez’s fiancé Gemma Atkinson.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, and the Spanish professional, 32, have made it through to week nine of the BBC competition, which will be held in Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Throughout the competition Gorka and his radio host fiancé Gemma, who turned 38 today, have taken Helen under their wing - even inviting the former Blue Peter presenter over for dinner.

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquesz appeared on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two for the second time this series. (Credit @helenskelton Instagram)

Gemma, who made it to the Strictly Come Dancing final alongside Aljaž Škorjanec in 2017, met Gorka on the show whilst he was partnered with singer Alexandra Burke.

According to The Mirror, Helen told Closer magazine that Gemma’s stint on the show has given them a special bond because she “gets it”.

The mother-of-three said: “I’m so lucky because Gemma’s also done the show and she gets it.

“She understands what it’s like when you’re in my shoes, so I feel like I get the benefit of that support.”

Helen, who split from Leeds Rhinos husband Richie Myler earlier this year, attended the Pride of Britain awards late last month alongside Gorka and Gemma.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez attend the Pride of Britain Awards 2018 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 29, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Prior to Strictly Come Dancing airing in September, Gemma shared a picture of her fiancé and his sixth celebrity partner on Instagram.

The former Hollyoaks actress wrote: “C’mon!!! 🙌🏼 Go out there and shine Helen! 🌟 You’re gonna have the most Amazing time on Strictly! Will be rooting for you both 👏🏼👏🏼”

Helen has taken a special interest in Gorka and Gemma’s daughter Mia. The former Blue Peter presenter previously gifted the three-year-old with a beanie hat from her children’s clothing company Toy Breaker.

She has also given some of her Strictly costumes to the toddler, including flowers for her Paso hair in week four and a Fedora hat from her Jive in week seven.

The previously mentioned “Strictly curse” has been blamed for the number of affairs and relationship break-ups that have occurred during or soon after taking part in the show.

The first incident was in 2004, when newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky was said to be having an affair with her professional dance partner Brendan Cole. The pair both denied the rumours but it resulted in the ending of both their long-term relationships.