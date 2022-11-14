Helen Skelton, 39, wowed the judges with her salsa routine on Strictly Come Dancing with dance partner Gorka Marquez and the dance couple will now perform at Blackpool on Saturday (19th November).

The mother of three from Cumbria certainly knows how to rock a sequin outfit for the show but we take a look back at how the tv presenter has gone from girl next door to showstopping siren.

Countryfile star Helen would often be seen wearing a lot of casual outfits and she was no stranger to a puffer jacket and pair of wellies to stay warm and dry. These days Helen wears the most stunning and glamorous outfits whilst performing on Strictly each week.

Away from the dancefloor, Helen’s fashion choices have looked even more show-stopping. She recently shared an image on Instagram of herself and dance partner Gorka with her 379,000 followers wearing an elegant red blazer and trouser suit.

It may be that after her split from her ex-husband rugby player Richie Myler, Helen’s style has evolved. Yorkshire Evening Post spoke to celebrity stylist Miranda Holder to get her thoughts on how Helen’s style has changed over the years.

Miranda said: “Could there be a better panacea for any divorce than getting swept up in the glamour of Strictly? Helen is positively glowing on the show and looks utterly spellbinding in her sequinned, shimmery outfits.

The presenter seems to have a new lease on life since her divorce in April and this is definitely reflected in her wardrobe - even when she isn’t being whirled around the Strictly dance floor!

It feels like Helen has got her groove back. Her image has transitioned from a sporty but practical Mum who embraces country living to a far sassier, confident Helen who not only expresses herself through her clothes but feels great in them.

She is dressing for herself again which is wonderful to see. Helen has moved away from the slouchy knits, simple tees, and practical leggings with chunky boots in favour of outfits that feel a little more daring, compliment her toned physique and firmly put the fun back in fashion.

There has been a significant increase in the use of colour and print and the whole vibe is more youthful and optimistic”.

