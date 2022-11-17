Gemma Atkinson has confirmed that she will be supporting Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez as they perform at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom this weekend.

Helen and Gorka are set to perform the Quickstep to Valerie by Mark Ronson featuring Amy Winehouse, as just eight couples remain in the BBC competition.

Strictly Come Dancing is usually held at Elstree Studio in Hertfordshire, however for one show a series, the celebrities and their professional partners take on ‘Blackpool week’.

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1. Photo credit: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

Radio DJ Gemma, who turned 38 yesterday, will be celebrating her birthday in the seaside town as she supports her Spanish fiancé and his dance partner.

The mother-of-one told her 1.8 million Instagram followers what she did for her birthday yesterday, which included viewing a potential primary school for her three-year-old daughter Mia, whom she shares with Gorka.

She also went to Bury market, in Manchester, with her mum and enjoyed a surprise lunch organised by fellow radio DJ Mike Toolan.

Gemma shared her plans for the weekend, saying: “I’ve got the family round on Friday, so pie and pea supper Friday night with the fam. Then I’m going to Blackpool to celebrate with all the girls.”

Gemma and Gorka announced their Valentine's Day engagement on Instagram (Picture: Instagram)

The former Emmerdale star met Gorka in 2017 whilst competing on Strictly Come Dancing alongside Slovenian professional Aljaž Škorjanec.

That same year, Gorka was partnered with singer Alexandra Burke and both couples made it to the final. However they were beaten by Scottish actor Joe McFadden and dancer Katya Jones.

