Gabby Logan has paid tribute to rugby star Doddie Weir following the Scottish Rugby Union’s announcement on behalf of the Weir family that the 52-year-old passed away.

Doddie Weir, from Edinburgh, won 61 caps for the Scotland national team and represented the British & Irish Lions. He was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in December 2016 and announced it publicly on Global MND Awareness Day, the following year.

Following his diagnosis, he set up a foundation called ‘ My Name’5 Doddie ’, where he used his profile to raise funds for research into a cure for MND and to provide grants to people living with the condition.

Motor Neurone Disease is a degenerative condition which affects the nerves in the brain and spinal cord, and gradually gets worse over time.

Scottish Rugby released a statement , saying: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father, Doddie.

“Doddie was an inspirational force of nature. His unending energy and drive, and his strength of character powered him through his rugby and business careers and, we believe, enabled him to fight the effects of MND for so many years.”

Sky Sports presenter Gabby Logan, 49, from Leeds, took to Instagram to pay tribute to her dear friend by posting photos of Doddie. They are seen sitting amongst friends at a casual dinner, with her husband Kenny and during an interview.

In the caption, Gabby wrote: “That we could hope to tread the earth and inspire and impact lives in the way you have Doddie Weir. The heart of a lion and the gait of a ‘mad giraffe’, a team man and a family man, the room was brighter because you were in it.”

She then referred to his courageous determination to raise awareness of MND in his final few years, saying: “You were tireless in your mission and because of that your legacy is profound, MND now has a platform from which change can come.”

“You arrived with love and laughter on every occasion and that is how we will remember you. All our love to the incredible Kathy, Hamish, Angus and Ben. Go well our friend and rest in peace,” Gabby added.

Doddie previously played rugby alongside Kenny Logan, 50, while Gabby also worked alongside the sports star when he made appearances as a pundit for the BBC.

Kenny Logan, Doddie Weir of the 'My Name'5 Doddie Foundation' and Gabby Logan attend the Sunrise Charity Day on September 11, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for BGC Partners)

Doddie’s foundation, ‘My Name’5 Doddie’ worked closely with Kenny Logan’s business - Logan Sports Marketing. The collaboration aimed to help build major revenue streams for the charity, by converting awareness into income through its sports and commercial relationships.

One of his first fundraising events for the charity was a gala dinner held in London and hosted by his former team-mate Kenny Logan and his wife Gabby. Doddie insisted the event be called a ‘Night of Laughter.’