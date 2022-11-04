Gabby Logan was awarded with the Sports Presenter of the Year, earlier this week at the Broadcast Sport Awards 2022.

The Sky Sports presenter, 49, from Leeds, attended the ceremony hosted by comedian and television presenter Dara O’ Brian at a London Hilton on Tuesday.

Other well-known names at the event included a number of sports and television stars, including sports commentator, Alex Scott, and Channel Five’s Dan Walker, to Welsh presenter Steve Jones and former footballer Ian Wright.

The exclusive event had 700 guests in attendance, who all came together to celebrate the sports production and broadcast achievements of the last 12 months.

Gabby Logan (Getty Images)

Following the awards, Gabby took to her Instagram account to share her achievement with her 168,000 followers, and thanked the Broadcast Awards for the honour and “cool trophy.”

She posted a number of photos from the event, the first with her husband Kenny, 50, who planted a much deserved kiss on her cheek as she beamed with her award.

As well as another showing her hiding and grinning behind her award, which is black, gold and shaped like the letter ‘B.’

She wrote: “It was so wonderful to see so many faces I have worked with over the last 28 years and to be reminded what a fun and creative industry we work in.”

The comment section under the post was immediately flooded by friends and fellow presenters, such as Dan Walker, Lauren Laverne and Clara Amfo all showing love for Gabby’s latest achievement.

Alex Scott commented: “Absolute pro at everything you do and so so well deserved. You are incredible.”

Denise Lewis wrote: “Congratulations Gabby! Thoroughly deserved! What a year and what a career so far xxx.”

What other honours and awards has Gabby Logan received?

In the 1990s, Gabby became one of the first female sports anchors to break into terrestrial television. She received praise for her work in a predominantly male field, from fellow professionals such as Ally McCoist and Des Lynam.

Her relaxed demeanour and natural style of banter allowed her to comfortably hold her own, alongside other ex-pro sports stars she was working with.

Gabby is no stranger to winning awards for her presenting skills, as she won "Sports Presenter of the Year" four times at the Television and Radio Industries Awards in 2000, 2002, 2004 and 2014.

Gabby Logan, BBC Sport presenter looks on prior to the FA Women's Continental Tyres League cup final match between Chelsea women and Manchester City women at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on March 05, 2022 in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

She received a non-sports related honour in 2012, when she was crowned “Tesco’s Celebrity Mum of the Year” for her devotion to charity work which she juggles with motherhood.

Gabby received a longlist nomination for "Most Popular Entertainment Presenter" at the 2014 National Television Awards -but this went on to be awarded to Ant & Dec yet again.

In the same year, she was nominated for "Sports Presenter, Commentator or Pundit" at the 2014 Royal Television Society Awards, but lost out to Gary Neville. Despite this loss, She took home an award for "Sports Programme," as part of the BBC Athletics team.