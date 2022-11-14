Gabby Logan has reflected on her experience of hosting with Prime Video Sport at the Autumn Internationals Rugby Fixture between France v South Africa - at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France.

The Sports presenter, 49, from Leeds, took to her social media to reveal her experience of her latest presenting role to her 168k followers on Instagram.

She held her own as the only female presenter on the strong male presenting team, something that the former rhythmic gymnast has effortlessly mastered over the years.

Logan, presented at the Autumn International Rugby fixture, alongside former South African professional rugby player, Bryan Habana, 39, and former French rugby union players, Serge Betsen, 48, and Benjamin Kayser, 38.

Gabby posted a number of photos and videos from the event, one standing alongside her fellow Prime Video hosts and others of herself beaming as she stood in the middle of the stands at the Stade Velodrome.

She also posted another video where she slowly pans around the stadium showing all the bright lights and fans cheering as they prepare to watch France and South Africa play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Welsh Presenter wrote: “Sometimes you have to pinch yourself that this is ‘work’. Tonight was one of those. France v South Africa in Marseille was epic.”

She continued: “Both sets of players gave everything and provided top class sporting entertainment in a stadium which is up there with the very best.”

“If you have a chance to go to a RWC match in 2023 in Marseille you will not be disappointed,” she added.

Gabby Logan reveals her fears of losing her teen son like she lost her brother. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gabby also took to her stories during the event where she posted a photo showing the lights glistening from the Stade Velodrome stands, she captioned the photo “It’s like broadcasting from a nightclub.”

France went on to win 30-26, during the event which Logan described as “epic,” she also praised the players from both teams for providing top class sporting entertainment, in one of the very best stadiums.