Gabby Logan joined her fellow BBC sports hosts to reveal their predictions for the FIFA World Cup 2022, as they prepare for the first matches this weekend.

The Sports presenter, 49, from Leeds, was recently announced as one of many presenters who are set to take on the BBC coverage of the Men’s 2022 FIFA World Cup. She will be joining a host of BBC favourites for the winter event in Qatar - including Rio Ferdinand, Ashley James and Jermaine Jenas.

BBC Sport sat down with some of the hosts to get their views and predictions for the next few weeks of international football.

“I think Brazil could win the World Cup,” Gabby confidently declared.

Gabby Logan opens up about how she feels as a correspondent of the Qatar World Cup. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

When a team like Brazil consists of the likes of Neymar, who is considered one of the best football players in the world, it’s safe to say they will be ones to beat.

Gabby continued: “I’m not going to be sentimental, and say that Messi’s going to win it with Argentina, because I think that is people’s romantic notion of what could happen in this world cup.”

“I think a South American team will win the World Cup, but I think the team will be wearing yellow,” she added.

To date, South American countries have managed to win eight World Cup tournaments, Argentina won the cup twice and Brazil won it five times.

The former Rhythmic Gymnast was then asked about her predictions for England,

Gabby said: “I think that England fans can hope to get out of the group, they will, and then hope that the draw opens up for them and that players stay fit.

“I think that England have got a really tough task on their hands, because of injuries and not really having a settled defence.”

She added: “It is definitely a different kind of feel to the post-2018, post-summer of 2021 feel, for Gareth Southgate’s men.”

Gabby also predicted that Wales, who are also in Group B alongside England, “will be a big surprise on the field because they’re gonna get out of the group, and then anything can happen.”

Co-presenter and former footballer Jermaine Jenus, opened up about how he still thinks a semi-final is on the cards for England, saying: ”I think the group stage shouldn’t be a problem at all.”

He continued: “I believe we have the quality to get to a semi-final, it’s just whether we can gain that confidence in the group stages.”

Former footballer, Rio Ferdinand, 44, agreed with Gabby’s prediction and said that he thought Brazil would win the World Cup, “as they’ve got a very experienced team.”

Another BBC correspondent, Ashley Williams, 38, said that he believes the breakout star for England in the World Cup will be Jude Bellingham, adding: “ I think he’s really going to show the world what he can do.”

