Emmerdale has helped to launch the careers of many UK-based actors, with some even gaining recognition internationally after their time on the dales.

The ITV soap opera is marking its 50th anniversary this year and fans are eagerly anticipating what will happen next to its beloved characters after a deadly storm.

From Ross Kemp to Jenna Coleman, there are a host of celebrities who you may be surprised to know found stardom after starring on the gripping series.

Here, we look at the actors who have gone on to feature in big TV shows, release music and even take over Hollywood.

Joanne Whalley

Joanne Whalley (Getty Images)

Joanne Whalley played the character Angela Read for six episodes, back in 1977 when the soap was still called Emmerdale Farm.

Angela was a shy girl who spent time homeless. She ran away and after being found decided to move back home.

After the role ended, Joanne went on to carve a career in Hollywood where she starred in some of the biggest movies of the 1980s.

In 1988 Joanne played Sorsha in the film Willow alongside Val Kilmer and Warwick Davis.

More recently Joanne has had parts in the TV series Beowulf, Daredevil, and Tin Star. She is set to reprise her role as Sorsha in the TV series Willow which is due to be released on 30 November 2022.

Catherine Tyldesley

Catherine Tyldesley (Getty Images)

Before she hit the cobbles on another soap, Catherine played Abi Peterson in Emmerdale. Abi was a prison guard and was featured in 20 episodes.

Abi was attracted to Ryan Lamb when he was remanded in custody for the murder of his father. The unlikely pair grew close and after their relationship was found out Abi was moved to another prison wing.

After leaving Emmerdale Catherine went on to Coronation Street, where she played Eva Price from 2011 to 2018.

Catherine released her first studio album Rise in 2016. She then became a regular panelist on Loose Women, a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing and won ITV’s All-Star Musical.

Roxanne Pallet

Roxanne Pallet (Getty Images)

Roxanne first auditioned for the part of Jasmine but lost out to Jenna Coleman. She later got the part of Jo Stiles. Jo arrived at the Dales as a new receptionist at the vet’s surgery. She was a bit of a bad girl and ended up marrying Andy Sugden in a prison chapel.

Roxanne went on to have a very successful career in both TV and film, but it was her part in the 2018 ‘punchgate’ scandal of the Big Brother series that saw her downfall. Roxanne accused fellow housemate Ryan Thomas of hitting her.

Ryan was given a formal warning but said that there was no “malice” in what he had done. The actress branded Ryan a “liar” and “woman beater” and decided to leave the house.

The episode was watched by millions of people and Ofcom received 25,000 complaints about Roxanne as viewers said it looked like Ryan was just being playful.

Roxanne kept a low profile after the incident but did continue to rebuild her career acting in low-budget horror films.

Jenna Coleman

Jenna Coleman (Getty Images)

Jenna Colman, who landed the part of Jasmine Thomas in 2005, is arguably the biggest star to come from Emmerdale.

Jasmine was an aspiring journalist that got into a relationship with Debbie Dingle. After her boyfriend Shane attacked Debbie, Jasmine killed him and went to prison.

After four years at Emmerdale Jenna went onto the TV series Waterloo Road and Dr Who. But it was her portrayal as Queen Victoria in the series Victoria that propelled her into stardom.

Jenna had a part in the Marvel Captain America: the first Avenger film Me Before You and is in DC’s The Sandman series on Netflix. She has also had success on the stage at London West End and has won countless awards for her acting.

Joe Gilgun

Joe Gilgun attends the AMC’s PREACHER (Getty Images)

Joe played Eli Dingle from 2006- 2010, who was the son of Albert and younger brother to Marlon. Eli arrived at Emmerdale after being released from prison.

Following plenty of run-ins with the police and running away only to end up living on the street, Eli eventually left Emmerdale but was arrested again.

Since leaving the soap Joe’s acting career has gone from strength to strength. His debut film role was playing the part of Woody in This is England alongside Vicky McClure. Joe has also been in the successful TV series Mis-fits and is currently starring in Sky Comedy Brassic.

Stephen McGann

Stephen McGann attends the photocall for “Call the Midwife” (Getty Images)

Stephen arrived in Emmerdale in 1999 as businessman Sean Reynolds alongside his wife Angie and two children Marc and Ollie.

After a fair few confrontations with rival Chris Tate, the pair eventually merged businesses and were forced to work together.

Sean became very unpopular with the residents as he was deemed an unattentive father and unfair husband. After being exposed for having an affair with businesswoman Tara Thornfield, the couple drove off into the sunset and began a life together in Chester.

Since leaving the soap Stephen has had small roles in the TV series Doctors, Casualty, and The Bill. He is now best known for playing Dr Patrick Turner in BBC’s Call the Midwife.

As well as his successful acting career Stephen is a public speaker and communicator and has a master’s degree in science communication. He has written three books discussing issues of medical accuracy and was also awarded an honorary doctorate for his contribution to public health communication.

Ross Kemp

Ross Kemp poses in the press room (Getty Images)

Before Ross Kemp was the landlord of the Old Vic in EastEnders, he played Graham Lodsworth in Emmerdale from 1986 to 1987.

Graham, who was the son of Dolly Skilbeck and Richard Roper, had left the army and was a bit of a bad boy.

Ross went on to star as Grant Mitchell in EastEnders. Grant had ups and downs with his ex-wife Sharon and later Tiffany. His brother was Phil Mitchell and both were the bad boys of Walford.

Ross played the role for over 10 years and made a few short comebacks over the years. Most recently for the funeral of on-screen mother, Peggy Mitchell played by the late Barbara Windsor.

After a few acting roles, Ross has gone on to carve himself a career as an investigative journalist. He has presented many documentaries: Ross Kemp in Afghanistan, Ross Kemp on Gangs, Ross Kemp Extreme World, and many more.