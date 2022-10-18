Emmerdale is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this month and has also won the Best Soap Award at the National Television Awards.

The soap has continued its winning streak at last night’s Inside Soap Awards 2022.

The Inside Soap Awards is one of the biggest nights in the soap calander and was held at London’s 100 Wardour Street on Monday (17 October). The ceremony has been run by the Inside Soap Awards magazine since 1996.

Emmerdale was up for 12 awards and came home with four. Mark Charnock, 54, won three of the awards and Paige Sandhu, 25, came home with the fourth.

Mark Charnock holds awards for Best Romance, Best Actor and Best Storyline (Getty Images)

Mark won ‘Best Actor’ for his role as Marlon Dingle, a character he has played for 26 years. His first appearance was on 17 October 1996.

The character Marlon suffered a debilitating stroke and the plot follows his recovery awarding the actor with ‘Best Storyline’.

Mark’s third award of the night was a joint win for Marlon and his on-screen wife Rhona, played by Zoe Henry, the couple was awarded the ‘Best Romance’ for their relationship in the soap.

Mark Charnock and the cast and crew of Emmerdale (Getty Images)

Marlon and Rhona’s wedding brought many viewers to tears as they watched a wheel-chair bound Marlon walk up the aisle, un-aided to his wife.

After the awards Mark took to Twitter to thank his fans he said: “Massive thanks to everyone who voted all things #Emmerdale at the ⁦@InsideSoapMag⁩ awards last night. You are amazing. It’s safe to say the last few days have been a bit surreal.”

Paige Sandhu wins the award for Best Villain during The Inside Soap Awards 2022 (Getty Images)

The ‘Best Villain Award’ for the second year running went to Paige Sandhu for her portrayal of serial killer Meena Jutla.

Paige arrived on the soap in September 2020 where she played the sister of Manpreet Sharma played by Rebecca Sarker. The character Meena is currently serving life in prison for the murders.