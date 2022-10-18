Based at Mabgate Mills in the city, Smart Works Leeds helps women across Yorkshire by providing them with clothing, coaching and the confidence they need to succeed in job interviews. Many clients come from vulnerable situations, with referral partners including organisations and charities for care leavers, refugees, the homeless, for survivors of addiction and domestic abuse, from the prison service and from the region’s job centres.

Born in Bradford, Natalie Anderson is best known for her roles in TV dramas Emmerdale, The Royal and Hollyoaks. Earlier this year, she starred in the feature film Memory (Black Bear Pictures), alongside Liam Neeson, Guy Pearce and Monica Bellucci.

A regular guest presenter on ITV Daytime, she has her own online fashion, beauty and wellbeing platform called The Capsule, which has a strong focus on women’s mental health. Her podcasts The Capsule in Conversation have been shortlisted for an International Women’s Podcast Award 2022, and have featured discussions on peri-menopause, menopause, depression, anxiety, motherhood and career, with guests including Jo Elvin, Liz Earle, Denise Van Outen, Lisa Snowden and Shirley Ballas.

Yorkshire actor and presenter Natalie Anderson is to become the first ambassador for Smart Works Leeds.

Natalie has been a champion of Smart Works Leeds since it opened its doors in 2019, and said she was thrilled to be joining the charity as an ambassador.

“Female empowerment and women’s health and wellbeing are topics that are incredibly important to me and are at the centre of the work I'm carrying out within my own business The Capsule,” she said.

“I was raised by a young working mother whose sheer tenacity and drive to succeed inspired me into the workplace at a very young age. She taught me the importance of financial freedom and the impact it can have on a woman’s self worth and confidence. Smart Works aims to level the playing field so that all women have the tools they need to walk into an interview situation and succeed in obtaining a place in employment, which not only benefits the women themselves but their wider communities.

“I am in full support of the vital work they are doing and am very much looking forward to getting involved and helping as many women as possible feel confident and empowered.”

Ex-Emmerdale actor Natalie Anderson presenting at a recent Smart Works Leeds business and chariry event.

Smart Works Leeds has strong support from Yorkshire’s business, media and influencer communities and hosts fashion sales and networking events throughout the year to raise funds. Chair of Trustees Helen Oldham said: “Natalie is a loyal supporter and passionate advocate for Smart Works Leeds. She cares deeply about our work and about the women we support. We are delighted that she is now joining us as an ambassador, helping to raise awareness and funds so that we can support even more unemployed women back into the workplace.”

Natalie will be helping Smart Works Leeds celebrate its third birthday at a special dinner and drinks celebration at Manahatta in Leeds on Friday, November 11, from 6-10pm.

There will be entertainment, guest speakers and a fashion shop with designer brands at discounted prices.

Tickets cost £30 and there will be tables of up to 10 available if people would like to come as a group. Link below for tickets here: https://lnkd.in/eGKynnKX

Successful Smart Works Leeds client Vinessa in an outfit she selected for an interview in healthcare