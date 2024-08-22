Storm Lillian: Strong winds set to hit city as thousands of people gather for Leeds Festival 2024
The festival opened its gate to Early Bird guests yesterday (Wednesday, August 21) with thousands more set to arrive today (Thursday, August 22) to camp out at Bramham Park.
But those spending the night in a tent might need to pin down their belongings extra carefully, as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds on Friday morning.
The warning is in place from 5am to 11am on Friday, August 23, during which, Storm Lillian may cause some damage to buildings and roads.
A spokesperson for the weather service said: “An area of strong winds associated with Storm Lilian is expected to move east across northern England during Friday morning.
“Whilst there remains some uncertainty about the details, some very strong winds are likely to develop, with gusts widely in the 50 to 60mph range, with a lower chance that a small core of winds gusting 65-75 mph, perhaps 80 mph, could push quickly east during the morning. These winds are likely to affect major routes such as the M6, A66 and A1(M), as well as potentially impacting infrastructure.”
Looking further ahead, the August Bank Holiday weekend is expected to stay mostly dry, with mainly overcast skies and temperatures around 18C.
Leeds Festival kicks off tomorrow (Friday), and sees acts including Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey, Fountaines D.C., Blink-182 and many more play in front of a sold-out crowd.
