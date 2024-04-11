Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over thirty new names have been announced for this year’s edition of the Bramham Park event, which is being headlined by Fred again..., Lana Del Rey, Blink-182, Liam Gallagher, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Gerry Cinnamon.

This year’s event will also see the debut of The Chevron stage in place of the double main stage concept that has been a staple of recent years. The new 40,000-capacity stage will feature "a ground breaking immersive light design" and will be headlined by The Prodigy, Skrillex and Sonny Fodera.

Among those announced to be joining the already packed up today (Thursday) is the R&B girl group FLO, the soulful singer-songwriter Teddy Swims, alternative rap trio Frozemode and the emotive alt-pop extraordinaire Jessie Murph who will all be gracing the Radio 1 Stage this year.

There are also more names from the indie and rock world that pay homage to the festival’s origins including Bears in Trees, Swim School, Dead Poet Society, The Luka State, The Oozes , Kid Kapichi and ThxSoMch.

More names being announced include Tik-Tok and viral stars star Seb Lowe, Good Neighbours and Feliz Ames, as well as the frontman of The Vamps, Bradley Simpson.

More acts have also been announced for the Chevron including next-gen taste maker Jaguar, star of the UK rave scene Efan, club anthem producer Mette and viral star LeoStayTrill.

Tickets are still available for this year's festival.

Late night at the Chevron will play host to the power ballad club night Ultimate Power, bringing tunes old and new to revellers, and the producer and DJ Nathan Dawe, who has previously collaborated with Little Mix and Ella Henderson.

Also announced are a number of acts that will appear exclusively at Leeds, such as singer-songwriter ADMT, Egyptian-born alt-pop trailblazer Nxdia, indie-pop trio Cosmorat, Leeds local alt-rock band The Kites, and the Essex punk-rock group Bilk.

Also exclusive to Leeds this year and making its return is the LS23 stage, which is a 360° stage situated within the campsite that has DJs performing until the early hours. Playing the stage are previously announced acts such as Sota, Overmono, and Nathan Dawe.

Joining them will be the London-born DJ, Dr. Dubplate, DJ Semtex, It’s Murph, Oppidan and Notion. Also announced is dance and grime producer Yemz, multi-genre DJ Arthi, Parisian producer and DJ Chloe Caillet.

More details about this year’s event and tickets can be purchased at the website.

The full list of new artists announced is below