Fontaines D.C Leeds: Irish rockers reveal huge First Direct Arena show supporting new album 'Romance'
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Irish post-punk band premiered their new single Starburster on BBC Radio 1 this week along with details of their forth album Romance, set for release on August 23.
It follows the critically acclaimed 2022 album Skinty Fia, which peaked at number one on the UK Charts and spawned anthems like I Love You and Jackie Down The Line.
Fontaines D.C., consisting of singer Grian Chatten, guitarists Carlos O’Connell and Conor Curley, bassist Conor Deegan III and drummer Tom Coll, will be supporting their fourth album with an extensive UK arena tour, including a stop at First Direct Arena in December.
The band is also set to perform on the main stage at this year’s Leeds Festival at Bramham Park on Sunday, August 25.
When is Fontaines D.C. playing First Direct Arena in Leeds and who is supporting?
The nine-date tour across UK and Ireland will stop in Leeds on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. Support comes from North London indie band Sorry.
Ticket release date and how to buy tickets
Tickets for Fontaines D.C. at First Direct Arena in Leeds go on sale on Friday, April 26 at 10am via Ticketmaster. Fans who pre-order the new album via the official Fontaines D.C. website before 3pm on April 23 will have access to a pre-sale starting at 10am on Wednesday, April 24.
Fontaines D.C. Romance UK and Ireland tour 2024 dates
- November 20 – Wolverhampton – The Halls
- November 22 – London – Alexandra Palace
- November 24 – Cardiff – Utilita Arena
- November 26 – Plymouth – Pavilions
- November 27 – Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena
- November 29 – Manchester – Aviva Studios
- December 3 – Leeds – First Direct Arena
- December 4 – Glasgow – OVO Hydro
- December 6 – Dublin – 3Arena
Support for all dates comes from London band Sorry, with New York band DIIV also appearing at the London show.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.