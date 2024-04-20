Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Irish post-punk band premiered their new single Starburster on BBC Radio 1 this week along with details of their forth album Romance, set for release on August 23.

Fontaines D.C. has revealed their fourth album along with a UK and Ireland arena tour with a show in Leeds. (Credit: Theo Cottle)

Fontaines D.C., consisting of singer Grian Chatten, guitarists Carlos O’Connell and Conor Curley, bassist Conor Deegan III and drummer Tom Coll, will be supporting their fourth album with an extensive UK arena tour, including a stop at First Direct Arena in December.

The band is also set to perform on the main stage at this year’s Leeds Festival at Bramham Park on Sunday, August 25.

When is Fontaines D.C. playing First Direct Arena in Leeds and who is supporting?

The nine-date tour across UK and Ireland will stop in Leeds on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. Support comes from North London indie band Sorry.

Ticket release date and how to buy tickets

Tickets for Fontaines D.C. at First Direct Arena in Leeds go on sale on Friday, April 26 at 10am via Ticketmaster. Fans who pre-order the new album via the official Fontaines D.C. website before 3pm on April 23 will have access to a pre-sale starting at 10am on Wednesday, April 24.

Fontaines D.C. Romance UK and Ireland tour 2024 dates

November 20 – Wolverhampton – The Halls

November 22 – London – Alexandra Palace

November 24 – Cardiff – Utilita Arena

November 26 – Plymouth – Pavilions

November 27 – Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

November 29 – Manchester – Aviva Studios

December 3 – Leeds – First Direct Arena

December 4 – Glasgow – OVO Hydro

December 6 – Dublin – 3Arena