Liam Gallagher has confirmed to fans that he will play the classic debut Oasis album ‘Definitely Maybe’ in full at this year’s Leeds Festival.

The former frontman of Oasis, who split up acrimoniously in 2009, will headline the Bramham Park event on Friday, August 23.

It was confirmed by the event’s organisers yesterday (Tuesday) that the 51-year-old will perform the band’s 1994 debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’ in its entirety.

The mouthy Mancunian has been performing the album, which features tracks including ‘Rock n Roll Star’, ‘Live Forever’ and ‘Cigarettes and Alcohol’, to arenas across the country recently to mark its 30th anniversary.

One fan responded to the festival’s post on X by asking: “do you know what else he’s playing? solo stuff or definitely maybe b sides?”

The singer took it upon himself to answer directly, writing: “No solo just oasis classics your gonna love it even if you don’t.”

Liam performed alongside Stone Roses guitarist John Squire at the city’s O2 Academy earlier this year, with our reviewer describing it as a “short but sweet” set “filled with grandiose rock tunes that were made to be seen and heard live on stage”.

Other headliners at this year’s Leeds Festival include Lana Del Rey, Blink 182 and Fred Again. It is also set to feature the brand new Chevron stage that will be headlined by dance acts The Prodigy, Skrillex and Sonny Fodera.