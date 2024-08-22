With nearly 200 acts set to take to the stage, including headline acts such as Lana Del Rey, Liam Gallagher and Blink-182, this sold-out year is set to be a big one.
While the campsite opens to general ticketholders today (Thursday, August 22), those opting for an Early Bird ticket were the first to pitch their tents at the Bramham Park estate a day before the rest.
This year, organiser Melvin Benn introduced two new stages; The Chevron, a “ground breaking” 40,000 capacity-stage with a floating video canopy which is set to replace the second mainstage, and The Aux, where some of the UKs biggest content creators will have the opportunity to bring their content to a live audience.
Other musical acts performing this year include BRIT-award sensation RAYE, NME’s “Best Band in the World” Fontaines D.C., The Prodigy and The Last Dinner Party.
Yorkshire Evening Post will be at the festival from Friday to Monday morning, bringing you the latest news, pictures and highlights throughout the event.
Here are 19 pictures as some of the first campers arrived at Bramham Park for Leeds Festival 2024:
