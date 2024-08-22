With nearly 200 acts set to take to the stage, including headline acts such as Lana Del Rey, Liam Gallagher and Blink-182, this sold-out year is set to be a big one.

While the campsite opens to general ticketholders today (Thursday, August 22), those opting for an Early Bird ticket were the first to pitch their tents at the Bramham Park estate a day before the rest.

Yorkshire Evening Post will be at the festival from Friday to Monday morning, bringing you the latest news, pictures and highlights throughout the event.

Here are 19 pictures as some of the first campers arrived at Bramham Park for Leeds Festival 2024:

