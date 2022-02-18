A yellow weather warning is in place due to the strong gales.

Across the city, planes to and from Leeds Bradford Airport have been cancelled, fallen trees have blocked roads and ripped down phone lines and a group of teenagers had to avoid being hit by a flying garden chair.

Thousands of homes in Leeds are without power due to Storm Eunice. These are the areas affected by power cuts, according to Northern Grid. Pictured is a fallen tree in Farsley, caused by Storm Eunice. Picture taken by Nicola Lawson.

These are the areas in Leeds currently affected by power cuts, according to Northern Grid:

Yeadon LS14,LS29

A total 110 properties in this postcode area are affected.

Northern Grid said: "The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve your area."

There is no estimated time of when power will be restored.

North Leeds LS17,LS21,LS3

A total of 140 properties in this area are impacted by the power cut.

Northern Grid aims to get the power back on by 6.15am on Saturday, February 19.

Whinmoor LS14

In LS14, a total of 40 homes are without power.

There is no estimated time of when power will be restored.

Thorner LS14,LS22,LS23,LS24,LS25,LS27

A total of 2,030 properties are affected by the power cut.

Northern Grid aims to get the power back on by 7.15am on Saturday, February 19.

Wetherby LS22,LS23

In LS22 and LS23, a total of 840 people are without power.

There is no estimated time of when power will be restored.