Storm Eunice: Live updates as high winds, rail cancellations and possible snow hit Leeds
A Met Office yellow weather warning remains in place across Leeds as the city prepares for Storm Eunice and possible snow.
Storm Eunice is the second storm to hit the country in as many days following the disruption caused by Storm Dudley.
Strong winds and continued disruption is expected for much of the UK on Friday with a rare red weather warning in place for parts of Southern England and Wales.
Storm Eunice plea to Leeds rail passengers after Leeds hit by Storm Dudley gales overnight
Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 08:27
TransPennine Express are advising passengers not to travel today with tickets to be made valid for tomorrow (Saturday, February 19).
National Highways has issued a severe alert for strong winds. It’s warning high-sided vehicles, caravans and motorbikes could be blown over in the stormy weather so should avoid certain stretches of the motorways in Yorkshire and some a-roads until 6pm this evening.
Here are the council contact numbers to report Forestry Emergencies, such as fallen trees.
Leeds - 0113376049
Wakefield - 0345850650
Kirklees - 0148441490
Calderdale - 0142228800
Bradford - 01274431000
The Met Office says there’s a chance of power cuts and damage to buildings and trees. The yellow weather warning for wind covering much of Yorkshire is expected to remain in place until this evening.
Leeds station is expecting widespread rail disruption and passengers are advised not to travel unless strictly necessary.
A very wet start to the day here.
West Yorkshire Police are warning of lots of surface water on the roads. Receiving multiple calls of road traffic collisions.
Stay safe out there on the morning commute to work.
The Met Office has issued a rare Red Weather Warning for parts of Southern England and into Wales but there is thus far no suggestion that such a warning could be implemented across Leeds and West Yorkshire.
A yellow weather warning for wind remains in place across Leeds this morning.
Here is today’s Met Office weather forecast:
Headline:
Storm Eunice brings widespread gales or severe gales later today.
Today:
Storm Eunice will bring rain and hill snow first thing, before clearing northeastwards to allow a brighter spell to develop during the morning. Further showers arriving from west, wintry on hills, during the afternoon. Widespread gales or severe gales later. Maximum temperature 6 °C.
Tonight:
Further bands of rain and hill snow moving across the region overnight. Winds continuing to ease, after early gales in places. Cold with a local ground frost and some ice. Minimum temperature -1 °C.
Morning Leeds.
As ever the YEP remains the best place to keep right up to date with all the latest Storm Eunice news.
Stay tuned across the day as the city prepares to be hit by further high winds and possibly even snow.
Flood alerts for Leeds:
There are no current flood warnings or alerts in place for Leeds, as of 8.40pm.
You can check for alerts on this website: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/