WATCH: Moment Leeds teens dodge flying garden bench as Storm Eunice batters city

Rachel O'Leary, from Whinmoor, captured the moment her garden bench flew through the air, taking out four fence panels and narrowly missing a bunch of teenagers.

She said nobody was hurt in the incident.

This shocking doorbell footage shows a woman's garden bench taking out four of her fence panels - only narrowly avoided by passing teenagers in Leeds. cc Rachel O'Leary

"I think they were just school kids on their way home as we're on a main road", Rachel told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Luckily, none of them got heart.

Footage of the moment shows the teenagers screaming as the bench flies through the air.

One of the teens runs away as the fence panel falls away from the home.

"It destroyed that and four of our other panels", Rachel explained.