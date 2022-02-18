The live map from FlightRadar24 shows the path of the FR2047 Ryanair flight which departed at 11.10am this morning.

The flight was due to arrive into LBA at around 3.30pm but was diverted towards Teesside International Airport and took two further attempts to land according to the tracker.

Many flights across the country have been delayed or cancelled today due to Storm Eunice.

A rare “do not travel” alert was issued across Britain’s railways, as eight operators suspended all services.

In Leeds, there is a yellow weather warning for Leeds and ice.

Aviation analytics firm Cirium said at least 436 flights due to take off or land at UK airports were cancelled on Friday.

At Leeds Bradford Airport, most scheduled flights have been cancelled.